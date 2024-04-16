Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson Recall ‘Crazy Time’ They Were Propositioned by Eddie and Alex Van Halen

Ann and Nancy Wilson of the band Heart recently recalled a “crazy time” when they were propositioned by Eddie and Alex Van Halen.

On a recent episode of The Howard Stern Show, Howard asked the sisters about their experience working with the Van Halen brothers. The sister duo opened for them “a bunch,” according to Nancy.

On one of her solo albums, Nancy actually did a tribute for Eddie.

“Those Van Halen brothers, they were nuts,” she said. “They were always in the bag, like way in the bag.”

“They would start fighting … and then they’d be hugging,” she recalled, laughing.

At one point, she mentioned that they even propositioned her and Ann, stating, “Come on! Wilson sisters, Van Halen brothers, let’s do this!”

“We never really hung out and had much of an opportunity in the wild crazy times we were in,” Nancy said. “In the 80s, there was so much imbibery and chicanery going on, but they were really solid brothers and cool people and musicians.”

“It was fun to know them and be part of the circus with them,” she added.

On his podcast with the Wilson sisters, Stern mentioned the “famous story” involving the Van Halen brothers asking the Wilson sisters to have a sexual relationship “because you’re sisters and they’re brothers.”

“Sounds like a publicist’s kind of dream,” Nancy replied. “Kind of like the guys in KISS, you know, the Wilson sisters and the guys in KISS!”

When asked how this proposition even came about, Ann said it occurred “during a long night of reveling.”

“Yeah, one of many bad ideas one night, you know, kinda thing,” Nancy chimed in.

Stern joked that it would be great.

“We mate, and we make future rock bands,” he said.