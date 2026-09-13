Heartbreaking News About Country Star Who’s Dealing With a Cancer Diagnosis Right Now

We’ve got an unfortunate update on a country musician whose cancer journey we’ve documented here on Suggest.

Videos by Suggest

Nat Myers, the young blues/country musician, has backed out of his current tour due to health setbacks. Myers has been dealing with a sarcoma diagnosis since early 2025 and a tumor diagnosis in early 2026.

Nat Myers performs during the 2026 BottleRock festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 24, 2026 in Napa, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

The “Duck N’ Dodge” artist has been touring with Americana standout Charley Crockett, but revealed via social media that he has to leave the road for medical appointments.

“Sad news. I have to drop out of the remaining dates I have with Charley Crockett [and] the blue drifters, including tonight in Orlando,” Myers wrote on Sept. 9. “Im really sorry to do this, but after the results from yesterday I have some last minute appointments that have to happen, that make it impossible for me to be out where I want to be playing music for yall for this leg of the Age of the Ram tour.”

He later added, “I’ma keep you posted. My apologies. I’ll be back out when I can. For now I gotta focus on getting ahead of this thing, it’s snuck back up. I’m real lowdown about it, but gotta do what’s gotta be done”

Elsewhere in his note, Myers made sure to thank Crockett and encouraged any fans who bought tickets to still check out the headliners.

“I wanna thank Charley [and] the Crockett team for all their accommodation,” Myers wrote. “They some my favorite people in this music thing. If you got a ticket, I insist you keep going out if you was planning on seeing me, they is some the best out there doing it [and] you won’t forget it.”