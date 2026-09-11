Jean-Claude Van Damme Reacts to Death of ‘Bloodsport’ and ‘Kickboxer’ Legend

Legendary action film star Jean-Claude Van Damme is mourning the loss of his chief collaborator on his early hits, Bloodsport and Kickboxer.

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Veteran filmmaker David Worth, who served as cinematographer on 1988’s Bloodsport and co-directed Van Damme the next year in Kickboxer, died on Sept. 7. The one-two punch of those wildly popular films turned the Belgium-born bodybuilder and martial artist into an international star.

Earlier this week, Van Damme took to Instagram to pay tribute to his longtime friend and collaborator in the wake of his passing.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend David Worth,” the 65-year-old Universal Soldier star began in his tribute. “From Bloodsport to Kickboxer, David’s talent and vision helped create two martial arts classics that changed my life.”

“Thank you for your friendship and for the magic we made together,” Van Damme added. “Rest in peace, my friend. You will always be part of my journey.”

The actor’s post included several candid snapshots of Worth. The carousel kicked off with a photo of Jean-Claude Van Damme planting a playful mock-punch to the grinning filmmaker’s chin.

Van Damme didn’t share the cause of death of his late friend.

Worth enjoyed a prolific career as a filmmaker. According to IMDb, he had dozens of credits dating back to 1971, including working as the Director of Photography on two Clint Eastwood classics: Bronco Billy and Any Which Way You Can (both in 1980).

His career stretched into this decade, with one of his final credits (as co-director) being 2022’s action flick Borrowed Time III, which starred Eric Roberts.

David Worth was 86.

Fans Show Their Support for Jean-Claude Van Damme in the Wake of His Friend’s Death

Of course, Jean-Claude Van Damme fans took to the comments section of his heartfelt post to show their support in his time of mourning.

“Jean Claude, my condolences. I am so sorry,” one top comment read. “RIP… Real recognize real,” another fan added. “So sorry to hear! Just watched Bloodsport for the first time, and it’s a phenomenal film in every aspect,” a third fan shared.

“That is sad news, Jean-Claude; condolences to the family—may he rest in peace,” a fourth fan wrote.

Meanwhile, the sad news follows the recent death of Bloodsport co-star and Revenge of the Nerds Legend, Donald Gibb. The barrel-chested actor, who played the fan-favorite brawler Jackson alongside Van Damme, passed away in May after a series of health setbacks. He was 71.