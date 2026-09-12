Cody Rhodes’ Beloved Dog Pharaoh Has Died

Actor and WWE star Cody Rhodes is mourning the loss of his beloved dog, Pharaoh.

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The 41-year-old took to Instagram earlier this week to pay tribute to his furry friend in a heartbreaking post.

“Huskies need a job. P howled at the moon,” he wrote alongside several snaps of Pharaoh across the years. “When we thought he would be afraid of the older dogs we had, but instead ran into the living room and belly flopd’ on them. He patrolled the pool. He always tore up a plant when a stranger came into the backyard to let them know – ‘I’m crazy’ – and don’t come closer; He got the best training and retained most of it-I’d call him a crisis dog. Whenever there was a crisis, there he was. He put his nose under my arm in the truck…everytime. He was always with us, and when my world got turned upside down…he sat outside with me looking at the Texas stars until the sky started to shift and he pressed his head against me firmly in a way that let me know he understood.”

“It goes without saying, he was a good boy,” Rhodes added.

“My best man,” Rhodes continued. “At the first ‘all in’ when Starrcast did its first convention, I’ll never forget him walking into the Hyatt in Schaumburg and us seeing the lobby overtaken by fans & wrestling shirts from front door to the back. We walked by the lobby bar and they had a special menu posted with ‘Pharaoh’s fries’; but the thing I remember most is how the fans kinda’ parted the sea for him as he walked through…they snapped selfies and chanted his name like he was making an entrance on tv or something ha.”

Cody Rhodes Lists the Many Triumphs of His Beloved Dog Pharaoh

The WWE star went on to list the accolades his dog fetched over the years.

“He’d go on to do multiple charity meet/greets for some of the best shelters in the country,” Rhodes detailed. “He was a Chewy’ champion. Mattel fig! Opponent of the Rock. I knew he was a true alpha when he would just let Yeti bite his face.”

“He was part of the Rhodes’ wrestling family,” Rhodes continued. “‘The Siberian Nightmare’ ha. I’ve gotten off track though…I said huskies needed a job, and I don’t think Pharaoh ever truly knew his. That is until Liberty was born. I scrolled back through my old pictures and there he is with her…almost every early photo…he’s just peeking into frame, or right beside her, or sternly looking through the lens. His job was to be with her. Maybe he wanted to protect her. As I said, he needed a job.”

Rhodes ended his tribute by comparing Pharaoh to the famous dire wolves in Game of Thrones.

“When you watch GOT one night late on tv and decide you want a little wolf pup, it would be fitting to say ‘your watch has ended’, but I’d rather say the last thing I told you before you went to forever sleep, you did your job. We love you.”

Of course, a slew of WWE stars showed their support for Rhodes in the comment section.

“My heart. I’m sorry. ❤️,” CM Punk wrote. “I’m so sorry man. May he rest in peace,” Mike “The Miz” Mizanin added. “I’m sorry for your loss 🤍💟,” Stephanie Vaquer wrote. Jacy Jayne, Lillian Garcia, Ricky Saints, C.J. Perry, Fallon Henley, Renee Paquette, and many others also chimed in to show their love amid Rhodes’ loss.

Indeed, Pharaoh was a hell of a good boy. He appeared alongside Rhodes in the WWE on multiple occasions. The WWE even sells an adorable plushie of the beloved dog.

Meanwhile, Rhodes is set to star in the upcoming film Street Fighter as the fan-favorite brawler Guile. The fight flick jump kicks into theaters on Oct. 16.