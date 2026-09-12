Celebrity Dies After Cosmetic Procedure: Manslaughter Investigation Underway Into Olivia Oras’ Death

Olivia Oras, a popular Finnish content creator, has died reportedly after a cosmetic procedure went tragically wrong.

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The Helsinki Police Department explained in a statement that its invesigating the influencer’s Sept. 3 death as aggravated manslaughter. “The investigation is in its early stages, and there is no further information to share at this time,” police added.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Oras’s family told PEOPLE that the 27-year-old influencer died “after an aesthetic procedure gone wrong.” The spokesperson also told the outlet that her family “filed a police report about the matter.”

Oras’s parents, Johanna and Reijo Oras, told Finnish outlet Yle MOT that their daughter, who’s been a popular content creator in Finland since she was a young teen, had a medical emergency while going under anesthesia before a cosmetic procedure at a private clinic in Helsinki. Olivia Oras was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to her parents.

Olivia Oras Was Profiled in a Documentary About Social Media as a Teen

After rising to internet fame as a 14-year-old, Oras was profiled in the 2016 documentary The Perfect Selfie. The film explored the then-16-year-old’s relationship with social media and her online fans.

However, per PEOPLE, Oras grew concerned about the film’s release. She shut down her socials, moved to Amsterdam, and got a gig busing tables at a cafe. However, tragedy struck her life reboot when she witnessed a friend die by suicide at her apartment building.

“I was just building the life of my dreams, but now I saw what happened in my eyes over and over again,” she recalled in a 2024 interview. She returned to Helsinki, but by 2022, she sought treatment for an addiction to sleeping pills and alcohol.

After her father was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, Orsa went on to found Oras Respiratus Ry, a non-profit dedicated to pulmonary disease research. She also served as the head of two tech startups.

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