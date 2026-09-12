‘Hawaii Five-O’ Movie in the Works

The director of one of this summer’s biggest hits is set to “book ’em, Danno,” helming an upcoming movie version of Hawaii Five-O.

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Destin Daniel Cretton, a native Hawaiian who helmed 2026’s behemoth blockbuster Spider-Man: Brand New Day, will direct the developing adaptation of the 1960’s TV police procedural, according to Deadline.

Though plot details are scarce, the script is being penned by Chris Bremmer. He’s a writer who knows a thing or two about heroic cops in tropical beach locations, having previously penned the Miami-set Bad Boys for Life (2020) and Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024).

Hawaii Five-O hit the airwaves back in 1968, enjoying a prolific run that lasted until 1980. Jack Lord headlined the series as detective captain Steve McGarrett, backed up by his partner, detective Danny Williams (James MacArthur). McGarrett investigated organized crime on the island, and the show usually punched out with him uttering “book ’em, Danno,” to his partner after they’d nabbed that week’s suspect.

Of course, the series was rebooted for the 21st century with Hawaii Five-0 (note the “O” switched out for the digit 0). Starring Alex O’Loughlin, Scott Caan, Daniel Dae Kim, and Grace Park, the series also enjoyed a healthy run, airing on CBS from 2010 to 2020.

When Will the Upcoming Hawaii Five-O Movie Be Set?

With the above in mind, the Hawaii Five-O IP is ripe for a movie version. Since the recent reboot was set in the present, it might be nice to see Destin Daniel Cretton (who also directed Marvel’s 2021 hit Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) shake things up a bit…

Why not follow the upcoming Miami Vice ’85 (yet another vintage TV series coming to the big screen) and make it a period piece? A police caper set in Hawaii during the late1960s could also channel some Once Upon a Time in Hollywood vibes.

That said, it’s doubtful Cretton is taking many notes. He’s riding high on the massive success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Still in theaters, the film is already the third highest-grossing movie of all time, raking in 2.4 billion worldwide.

Destin Daniel Cretton attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” at Dolby Theatre on July 27, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

It’s interesting that Hawaii Five-O will be his potential direct follow-up to the massive hit. However, he’ll certainly be helming the next outing for everyone’s favorite webslinger, so we’ll just have to wait and see what shakes out next…





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