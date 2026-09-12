major-prime-video-show-canceled-despite-emmy-wins

Despite being beloved by fans and snatching up some Emmy wins, a high-profile Prime Video show just got canceled by the streamer.

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Indeed, the Spider-Man spinoff Spider-Noir, headlined by Nicolas Cage, won’t be getting a second season at Prime Video, per Deadline. The six-part comedy-drama series, based on the Marvel comic of the same name, starred Cage as Ben Reilly, a gritty veteran detective in the mold of Humphrey Bogart’s Philip Marlowe. The twist is he also happens to have the powers of Spider-Man. Set in 1930s NYC, the show had the feel of classic crime noir capers of the era.

Prime Video giving the show the axe is something of a head-scratcher. It managed to get a 92% critics’ score and a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, it picked up 5 Emmy wins and 11 nominations (all in technical categories). It seems like a huge win for the streamer all around.

That said, after a strong debut, Deadline points out that the show didn’t have the streaming numbers of its biggest hits like Off Campus, Reacher and Ride Or Die.

Nicolas Cage (and Fans) React to Prime Video’s Spider-Noir Getting Canceled

However, the star himself took the news in stride.

“For me, one season is perfect, having said what I wanted to say with this dangerous, innovative, pop-art Spider-Man,” Nicolas Cage told Deadline in a statement. “Onwards, upwards, inwards,” the 62-year-old added.

Nicolas Cage attends the “Spider-Noir” New York Premiere & Post-Reception on May 13, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Meanwhile, in a Reddit thread, many Spider-Man fans agreed with the beloved Raising Arizona star.

“I agree with him. It seems like they told the exact story they wanted to tell, and it had a nice, decisive ending. Now let’s do some other Spider shows like this one,” one fan wrote. ” I think it would be so cool if instead of milking out multiple-season series, they stick to this “limited/special project” episode that tells the backstory of other Spider-Man variants,” another fan added, pointing out the multitude of options like Spider-Punk and Spider-Ham.

“As cool as a second season would be far, far too many shows with cool ideas and stories get run into the ground by companies trying to cash in. It’s better to end it when you are on a high note,” a third fan agreed.