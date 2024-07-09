‘Hawk Tuah Girl’ Haliey Welch Gets Emotional at First Paid Appearance, Scores $30K Payday

Haliey Welch, more commonly known as the “Hawk Tuah” girl, has been capitalizing on her recent surge in popularity.

Video obtained by TMZ shows Welch getting an extravagant bottle parade on Sunday. This was after she judged the Miss Daer bikini contest in Hollywood, FL. Event promoters decided to hold a champagne toast to congratulate her after hitting 1 million Instagram followers over the weekend.

As the celebrations went on, Welch continuously put her palm to her mouth. To stifle tears, seemingly overcome by her feelings.

Viral "Hawk Tuah" girl #HalieyWelch got emotional at her first paid appearance on Sunday, after hitting 1M followers on #Instagram! https://t.co/cXgEbhLb8u pic.twitter.com/c7kBDs02Ym — TMZ (@TMZ) July 8, 2024

‘Hawk Tuah Girl’ Gets Emotional Amid New-Found Fame

The Tennessee native went viral just over a month ago. After being filmed in a street interview by content creators Tim & Dee TV. After being asked ‘What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?’, Welch delivered the famous line that brought her into the spotlight:

“You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang.”

The clip has now racked up over four million views on YouTube. And brought her overnight fame, with fans dubbing her the “hawk tuah” girl.

Welch received a $30,000 payout for her appearance at the guitar-shaped Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. And it seems that the viral sensation is going to be here for a while. She recently revealed the opening of 16 Minutes LLC, her own merchandising business.

TMZ also reported recently that a reality TV deal may be in the works for Welch.

Welch Shuts Down OnlyFans Rumors

Welch has quickly risen to fame. Rumors suggested she was capitalizing off her notoriety by doing content creation on OnlyFans. But those rumors were untrue, according to the New York Post.

“Stop asking me about the link in bio for my OnlyFans,” Welch said in a clip posted on her Instagram according to the outlet.

“I don’t have an OnlyFans and there’ll never be an OnlyFans. I just make funny jokes, that’s all I do.”

It’s clear that the idea of being famous is new for both Welch and her family. Because the budding star says that now the paps are following her and she has to constantly plead with her family not to harm them.

“I have to convince my pa-pa not to shoot the paparazzi outside of our house everyday because they’ve been camped out here for like two weeks.”