‘Hawk Tuah Girl’ Reveals OnlyFans Plans Amid Viral Fame

The term “Hawk Tuah” has gone viral on social media. Thanks to the stylings of rising star Hailey Welch. She went viral in a street interview alluding to the sound made during oral sex.

The Hawk Tuah girl has quickly risen to fame. Rumors suggested she was capitalizing off her notoriety by doing content creation on OnlyFans. But those rumors were untrue, according to the New York Post.

Viral Star Shuts Down OnlyFans Rumors

“Stop asking me about the link in bio for my OnlyFans,” Welch said in a clip posted on her Instagram according to the outlet.

“I don’t have an OnlyFans and there’ll never be an OnlyFans. I just make funny jokes, that’s all I do.”

‘Sopranos’ Star Gets Honest on Content Creation

Drea De Matteo is one of the most beloved stars of HBO’s iconic show, The Sopranos. But despite the show’s success, De Matteo found herself in a financial rough spot last summer. And when all else had failed she created an OnlyFans account.

De Matteo says that after making the account she was able to pay off her mortgage in five minutes. The actress says she hears all the negative comments from people about her decision to join OnlyFans. However, it doesn’t bother her – because she had no choice.

“They put me into foreclosure and my house had flooded. So I was trying to sell the house quickly … before they took it. and my other mom, who has dementia, had run out of money for her caregiver. I didn’t know which way was up,” she said.

“So when people make nasty comments about why I would have done that, my response is, ‘Damn straight, I hope you’re never in the f–king position I’m in. I take care of an entire family and a lot of other people who depend on me.’”