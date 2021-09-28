Has ‘SNL’ Found Its New Donald Trump AND Joe Biden?

A new season of SNL means fresh faces are going to get their chance. Season 47 brings three new faces to the show while bidding adieu to one-year wonder Lauren Holt and veteran Beck Bennett. One of the new cast members could save the show some money, as he can impersonate both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. Let’s take a look.

The New Class

Three new faces are joining SNL this season: Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson, and Sarah Sherman. Each of them brings something different to the table.

Johnson’s already made some waves for his impression of former President Trump. He made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Impersonating the former Celebrity Apprentice host. Here’s a video of him riffing on Super Mario 3D World: Bowser’s Fury.

Trump’s not his only trick, however. He can do a pretty decent Biden as well. Both Presidents are already locked down by other performers, but Johnson is more than capable.

Biden duties are currently held by Alex Moffat, who took over when Jim Carrey decided not to come around anymore. Trump is famously portrayed by Alec Baldwin, an impression almost as notorious as the man himself. Unless Baldwin is tired of having his Saturdays booked, he’ll probably stay on as Trump until the end of time.

Sarah Squirm

Sherman, otherwise known as “Sarah Squirm,’ posted a comical audition tape last October. The video sees her do a series of comically terrible impressions before vomiting into the camera. This will bring a very different, almost surrealist energy to the show.

my audition tape for SNL, or as i like to call it: Sarahday Night Live @nbcsnl #SNL pic.twitter.com/ytvBUucqGr — SARAH SQUIRM (@SarahSquirm) October 9, 2020

Upon the announcement of the cast, Sherman tweeted “SNL just made a HUGE mistake!!” Another marveled at her audition, saying “I can’t believe this worked.”

‘Overall Paranoid Guy’

Athari is a comedian from Los Angeles. This is one of the best weeks of his life, and not just for landing a dream job on SNL. He just got married as well. Good for him!

You may have spotted Athari as Gabe in Silicon Valley. He also starred in eko original series The Coop, and has directed a multitude of video shorts. One would expect him to work more in the digital space Bennett left behind.

It’s very hard to make an impact on SNL in the first few years on the show. It’s not impossible, Bowen Yang got an Emmy nomination before making the main cast, but traditionally folks are slotted at the bottom of the ladder. With titans like Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson still around, only time will tell when these three get airtime.