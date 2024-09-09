harvey-weinstein-rushed-from-rikers-island-to-hospital-for-emergency-heart-surgery

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been rushed from Rikers Island to a local hospital for emergency heart surgery. This comes just two months after he was hospitalized for various heart issues.

Weinstein was rushed to Bellevue Hospital on Monday for emergency heart surgery after experiencing chest pains. Weinstein’s representatives confirmed this news in a statement to ABC News.

As of now, there is no further update on his condition.

Harvey Weinstein Rushed to Hospital for Emergency Heart Surgery

“Mr. Weinstein was rushed to Bellevue Hospital last night due to several medical conditions,” the statement read. “We can confirm that Mr. Weinstein had a procedure and surgery on his heart today. However, we cannot comment any further than that.”

Arthur Aidala, Weinstein’s lawyer, also confirmed the surgery to BBC News.

Back in July, Weinstein was hospitalized for a “myriad of health conditions.” He tested positive for COVID-19 and contracted double pneumonia, per his representatives. At that time, he was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

While there, he was treated for “conditions that he is still afflicted with on a daily basis such as diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis (and) fluid on his heart and lungs.”

This is a developing story.