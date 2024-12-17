hannah-kobayashi-breaks-her-silence-after-voluntarily-vanishing-into-mexico

Hannah Kobayashi, recently found after a highly publicized search, said she was unaware of the media attention during the hunt for her.

Videos by Suggest

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, the 30-year-old’s family announced that she had been “found safe,” nearly a month after voluntarily crossing into Mexico in what authorities have described as a deliberate disappearance.

Kobayashi was found safe weeks after her family, fearing she might have been a victim of kidnapping or human trafficking, began a frantic search. Their concern arose when she failed to board her connecting flight from Los Angeles to New York City on Nov. 9. Reports at the time revealed she had sent “alarming” text messages to her loved ones, heightening their fears.

Ryan Kobayashi, Hannah’s father, traveled from Hawaii to Los Angeles to help with the search. However, he tragically died by suicide in L.A. on Nov. 24.

Hannah’s father, Ryan Kobayashi, who traveled to Los Angeles to help with a search, died by suicide on November 24. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

On Monday, Dec. 16, her aunt, Larie Pidgeon, issued a statement to People on her niece’s behalf. In the statement, Kobayashi claimed that she was unaware of the nationwide attention her disappearance had garnered.

“I was unaware of everything that was happening in the media while I was away, and I am still processing it all,” Kobayashi, a photographer living in Hawaii said in the statement.

Hannah Kobayashi Plans to Focus on ‘Healing, Peace and Creativity’ Following the Ordeal

“I kindly ask for respect for myself, my family, and my loved ones as I navigate through this challenging time,” she said. “Thank you for your understanding.”

In her statement, Kobayashi also disclosed that she had returned to the United States at “daybreak on December 15th.”

“My focus now is on my healing, my peace and my creativity,” she added. “I am deeply grateful to my family and everyone who has shown me kindness and compassion during this time.”

Authorities Confirmed that Hannah Kobayashi’s Missing Person’s Case Was Closed

The announcement followed confirmation from Lt. Doug Oldfield of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit. Speaking to People on Monday, Dec. 16, Oldfield stated that authorities had been notified Hannah Kobayashi crossed the border on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024.

Oldfield confirmed to the outlet that Kobayashi’s case has been closed. He also stated that Kobayashi had presented herself to Customs and Border Protection for entry into the U.S.

Oldfield also added that she appeared to be in good health, showing no signs of distress.

Meanwhile, after Kobayashi was located, her sister and mother, Sydni Kobayashi and Brandi Yee, expressed their gratitude in a statement shared with People through their attorney, Sara Azari. They stated they were “incredibly relieved and grateful.”

“This past month has been an unimaginable ordeal for our family. We kindly ask for privacy as we take the time to heal and process everything we have been through,” the family said. “We want to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported us during this difficult time. Your kindness and concern have meant the world to us.”