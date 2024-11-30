father-of-missing-hawaii-woman-found-dead-near-lax

The father of a 30-year-old Hawaiian woman who went missing two weeks ago was tragically found dead last Sunday.

Ryan Kobayashi journeyed to Los Angeles in search of his daughter, Hannah Kobayashi. Hannah was last in contact on November 11, three days after she missed her connecting flight to New York City during a layover at Los Angeles International Airport.

Per CNN, the LAPD confirmed that Ryan Kobayashi’s body was discovered Sunday at approximately 4 a.m. on West Century Boulevard, near LAX. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his death to be a suicide.

“After tirelessly searching throughout Los Angeles for 13 days, Hannah’s father, Ryan Kobayashi, tragically took his own life. This loss has compounded the family’s suffering immeasurably,” the Kobayashi family said in a statement via CNN.

Meanwhile, Hannah Kobayashi’s aunt, Larie Pidgeon said Ryan “died of a broken heart.”

“As you can imagine, the family is devastated,” Pidgeon added, per CNN.

Since Hannah’s disappearance, Ryan Kobayashi has served as the family’s spokesperson, reaching out to the media and seeking the public’s assistance in locating his daughter.

“Hannah loved to travel. She loved photography, art, music. I wasn’t too close with her … growing up. We hadn’t had contact for a while,” Ryan Kobayashi explained to CNN last week. “I’m just trying to make up. I’m trying to get her back. That’s my main focus.”

The Family of the Missing Hawaii Woman Remains Focused on the Search for Her

Echoing Ryan, the Kobayashi family issued a statement urging the public to keep the search for Hannah as the main focus.

“Hannah IS still actively missing and is believed to be in imminent danger. It is crucial for everyone to remain vigilant in their efforts to locate Hannah,” the family insisted in the statement.

In a another statement released by Pidgeon, the Kobayashi family expressed their deep appreciation for the overwhelming love and support they have received during this profoundly challenging time.

“Every step you take, every poster you hang, every message you share, and every act of kindness brings us closer to finding Hannah. We cannot thank you enough for standing by us through this journey,” the family added.

On November 15, the LAPD’s missing persons unit released a poster about Hannah’s disappearance, stating she was last seen at the airport. The poster noted that Hannah has freckles on her face and a tattoo on her forearm.

In a Facebook statement on November 17, Sydni Kobayashi revealed that the family had acquired surveillance footage capturing her sister. She was seen near the downtown Metro train station, close to Crypto.com Arena. However, the exact timing of the footage remains uncertain.