Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife’s Cause Of Death Revealed After Cosmetic Surgery

The cause of death for Mary Jane Thomas, country star Hank Williams Jr.’s wife, has finally been revealed. Thomas died suddenly and unexpectedly earlier this year at the age of 58 years old.

Thomas’s Routine Cosmetic Procedures

According to an autopsy report from the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner, Thomas suffered a fatal injury while undergoing an elective cosmetic surgery. She had a liposuction procedure done on her back, arms, and stomach, and had her breast implants removed.

The procedures went as planned on March 21, and Thomas was taken to a recovery facility to continue recuperating. The next day, Mary Jane’s plastic surgeon, Dr. Harold Bafitis, went to visit her. According to the ME’s report, she was “sitting up in bed, speaking normally” the next day when she “suddenly” became unresponsive.

What Was The Cause Of Death?

Thomas was rushed to the hospital but passed away about an hour after she first lost consciousness. According to the autopsy report, Thomas’ cause of death is listed as “pneumothorax due to perforated parietal pleura during liposuction with autologous fat reinjection procedure.”

This means that, while she was being operated on, a surgeon accidentally punctured the parietal pleura—a membrane that connects to the inner surface of the chest wall—which caused her lung to collapse. It’s thought that this accident happened while a surgeon was completing a fat transfer that took place during a breast lift that was done after her implants were removed.

The autopsy report listed some other ailments, including mild brain swelling, mild coronary artery disease and fatty metamorphosis of the liver. Fatty metamorphosis of the liver typically occurs among people who have struggled with alcoholism, which Thomas did.

Thomas’s Son: ‘She Had A Smile And Presence That Lit Up Every Room’

Thomas and Williams met in 1985 at one of the country star’s concerts. They got married in 1990, and share two children: Katherine, who passed away in a car accident in 2020, and Samuel, who is a musician like his father.

In a statement given to People, Samuel said, “My dear Mama Mary Jane was a beautiful soul who forever affected everyone who knew her. She had a smile and presence that lit up every room and she never met a stranger she didn’t befriend. Her spirit was gentle and giving. She could take down a ten-point buck and fix dinner for her grandchildren at the same time! Now she gets to radiate from above with my sister Katherine Diana right by her side…Rest in peace Mama, I will always be the son of Mary Jane.”

Thomas’s death is a tragedy, and people around the world are keeping the Williams family in their thoughts as they continue to grieve their wife, mother, sister, and daughter.

