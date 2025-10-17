Halloween Mask-Wearing Trio Terrorize Widow In Creepy Doorbell Footage Captured In Virginia

This isn’t the Halloween frights anyone wants. A group of Halloween mask-wearing people showed up at the house of a widow in Virginia. Appearing on the digital doorbell, the three of them threatened the widow and her family.

The startling incident happened in Alexandria. The homeowner’s daughter, Shayla, spoke with WUSA9 about the chilling incident.

“At first I thought it was just a Halloween joke, a little prank,” Shayla said. “So I said, ‘Happy Halloween.’”

However, the Halloween masked trio refused to leave despite Shayla’s threats of the police. One was dressed as Michael Myers, another as a nun, and a third as a clown. They kept knocking against the door.

“They kept, like, knocking on the door,” she recalled. “The knocks would get harder and harder.”

They then threatened to break into the house and moved to the back of the house. They broke through the fence of the property and slashed through the deck screens. The Halloween masked trio threatened to kill all of the inhabitants including Shayla and her widowed mother.

Halloween Terror

“They were just hitting the window,” Shayla told WUSA. “My heart dropped when they said they were gonna take a chair and break down the door. That is just too much.”

“It’s not even a joke gone wrong. They tried to enter the home,” she also said. “My dad recently just died, so it’s like… I’m just glad I was there. But now she’s in fear. She doesn’t want to stay there by herself.”

Shayla said that the incident could have ended deadly for the three. “Our Second Amendment right was not used — and could have been,” she told the outlet.

The Halloween incident brought the attention of the police. Alexandria Police Chief Tarrik McGuire spoke on the matter.

“They began to make threatening and alarming comments to the family… specifically, they said, ‘If you do not come out, we will come in,’ and also threatened to do bodily harm, stating that they would ultimately kill them,” McGuire said at a Thursday press conference.

He said the three would face burglary and criminal threat charges once identified.

“They attempted to enter a residence, and under Virginia state law, that constitutes burglary,” he said. “It’s a warning to people: do not go up to people’s doors, make threats, advance their doorways, and play with their lives — because it can end very badly.”