hallmark-legend-donald-j-hall-dead-at-96

On Tuesday, a news release announced that Hallmark’s chairman Donald J. Hall has passed away. The Hallmark legend died at 96 on Sunday surrounded by his family.

Hallmark payed tribute to their chairman with a touching obituary that detailed Hall’s accomplishments. Hall was the son of J.C. Hall, founder of the Hallmark company and began working with them at the age of 17.

Donald was dedicated to Hallmark and spent most of his life with the company. After his time in the military, Hall returned to Hallmark in 1953. He eventually worked his way up to administrative Vice President in 1958.

Hall then moved on to president and chief executive officer in 1966. He followed that by becoming the chairman in 1983. in 2016, Donald became chairman emeritus. He held that position until he passed away.

When asked about Hall, Donald’s son, Donald Hall Jr., spoke kindly of his father. He said, “My father lived our beliefs and values his whole lifetime. And his ability to translate them in a way that others could understand will remain part of his lasting legacy.”

He continues, “He truly believed that Hallmark’s purpose was to enrich people’s lives. And you continue to see that reflected in our brand and our people today.”

Donald J. Hall Loved the Kansas City Community

Aside from Hallmark, Donald was also a philanthropist and chaired the Hall Family Foundation, a private organization that made it a goal to “to enhance the quality of human life in the Kansas City area.” Donald was proud of where he came from and wanted to give back to his community.

“He was deeply committed to the Kansas City community and understanding the importance of giving back and fostering inclusive prosperity,” Don Jr. says.

Donald was involved in several other organizations that benefited the community. Including the Kansas City Regional COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. This fund helped to support nonprofits that dealt with the aftermath of the pandemic.

In addition to his philanthropy, Hall received several awards throughout his career for his various accomplishments and achievements. He married his late wife Adele, who passed away in 2013 and was the father of three children, Don Jr., David, and Margaret.