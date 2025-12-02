Hallmark Channel Co-Stars Are Expecting Their 1st Child Together

Two Hallmark stars found love on set, sealed the deal with a summer wedding, and now they’re expecting their first little co-star…

It’s all true… newlyweds Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum, co-stars of Hallmark’s Calls the Heart, are expecting their first child.

The happy couple shared their big news in true Hallmark fashion—with a joint Instagram post featuring black-and-white photo booth snapshots of them grinning and holding their sonogram. And, because no wholesome moment is complete without a furry friend, their dog joined in on the fun, rocking a “big brother” shirt like the proud pup he is.

“So much to be grateful for!!!” the 41-year-old Krakow wrote alongside the sweet post.

The couple’s When Calls the Heart co-stars quickly filled the comment section with congratulations on their baby news, including another couple who also found love on the Hallmark show.

Kevin McGarry (Nathan Grant), who is also expecting his first child, commented, “Congratulations! What wonderful parents you’ll be! ❤️” His wife and co-star, Kayla Wallace (Fiona Miller), added, “CRYING! That is going to be one lucky baby 😘.”

Pascale Hutton, aka Rosemary LeVeaux-Coulter, couldn’t hold back her excitement, chiming in with, “So much love for the 4 of you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

The Hallmark Channel Co-Stars Announced They Got Hitched in June

Krakow and Rosenbaum, who star as Elizabeth Thatcher and Mike Hickam on the Hallmark Channel’s long-running drama, announced their marriage on June 23 via a joint Instagram post.

Krakow wowed in a sleek satin wedding gown with short sleeves, topped off with a dramatic veil that perfectly framed her flowing curls. Her co-star beau, Rosenbaum, played the dashing counterpart, rocking a tailored brown double-breasted suit and a crisp white shirt.

Krakow and Rosenbaum made it official on Valentine’s Day last year, after more than a year of fan speculation that their chemistry wasn’t just for the cameras. Rosenbaum finally confirmed the rumors by sharing a photo of his phone’s lock screen—a snapshot of Krakow and an adorable puppy (and future “big brother”).

“First thing I see when I wake up. Last thing I see before sleep. Happy Valentine’s Day,” he wrote at the time, to the delight of Hallmark fans.