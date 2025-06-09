Hairstylist Missing Since April Found Dead

Jax Gratton, a 34-year-old hairstylist, was last seen exiting her Denver apartment back in April. Almost two months later, unfortunately, she was tragically found dead, according to her mother.

Cherilynne Gratton-Camis, Jax’s mother, posted the sad news on a Facebook group called “Justice for Jax Gratton Denver.” In it, Gratton-Camis confirmed that Jax was “no longer with us.”

The grieving mother would thank all the people who helped with Jax’s search, shared her story, her face, and everyone who prayed for her daughter.

“You have brought so much light into our lives during the darkest time,” Graton-Camis wrote. “Your words, your support, your strength — they’ve helped keep us going. You’ve reminded us that we can’t give up, and we won’t, not until she was found. Now, we grieve together.”

Given that Jax Gratton was a transgender woman, her mother also reflected on the LGBTQIA+ community, saying that they have to “face the world every day with courage” to “live, love, and exist safely and equally.”

Gratton-Camis would go on to speak lovingly about her daughter, saying that she was a “light.”

“She lit up so many lives just by being herself,” the mother added. “Unapologetically. Fiercely. Fully. I see her in every act of love and strength you’ve shown, and I wish peace, love, and protection for all of you.”

Missing

Denver7 reported, citing the Denver Police Department, that Jax Gratton was last seen exiting her E. Iliff Avenue apartment on April 15 at around 10 p.m. Her friends and family said at the time that she was heading out for the night and was supposed to return in about three hours. She never did.

After Jax failed to contact her mother, as she normally would, Gratton-Camis became worried at the time.

“Jax calls me when great things happen and when bad things happen, and every single holiday. She has never missed a holiday,” the mother told Denver7.

According to PEOPLE, the last time Gratton-Camis talked with Jax was on Friday, April 11. Jax told her mother she would call her by Easter. News of the death of Pope Francis broke that day. It was then, after Jax didn’t call her mother about the Pope’s death, whom she admired, that she knew something had gone terribly wrong.

What followed was an almost two-month-long period where Gratton-Camis, friends, family, and supporters searched everywhere for Jax Bratton. While the search ended up with a devastating outcome, her memory will prevail in the hearts and minds of her loved ones.

No circumstances surrounding Jax Gratton’s death have been revealed by authorities.