6 Cuts For All Hair Types That Give The Illusion Of Fuller, Thicker Hair

We all want full, beautiful, luscious locks. But, if mother nature didn’t deal us that hand, there are lots of things we can do to make our hair look and feel thicker. For a quick fix, there are texturizing sprays that work on almost every hair type to quickly add volume and style. For a more long-term solution, choosing the right hair products can help to stregthen and even regrow thinning strands. Yet for the best results of these products, it all starts in the salon chair.

Getting the right haircut for your hair type is important in achieving your hair dreams. Whether your hair is stick straight, wavy, or curly, there’s a haircut out there for you to get volume, lift, and at least the illusion of thicker hair.

And, talking to your stylist about your face shape can help you determine the best length and style for you. Here are a few of our favorite sneakily thickening haircuts that will leave you the envy of everyone.

1. Long Subtle Layers With Highlights

For those with long, straight hair who want to keep the length but know their hair needs a little more shaping this hairstyle would work well. Adding dimension with soft layering and understated highlights will create movement, giving the illusion of thicker hair. An oval face shape is ideal for wearing long layers, but adding in long face-framing curtian bangs can roughen the edges of a rectangular face.

Ask your stylist to keep as much length as possible. If you already have blonde hair, adding in some lowlights may be key to adding movement. Adding toffee or honey highlights to brunette hair will add dimension and softness.

2. Choppy Pixie

If you’re ready for the big cut, a choppy pixie may be your go-to. Short hair has often been the answer to many a straight and thin-haired girl’s prayers. And with lots of texture, we can see why. The illusion of thicker hair is made with lots of movement from different lengths and choppy layers.

Decide if you want to go super-edgy with an ultra-short choppy pixie or leave a little length with choppy layers and even add side swept bangs for added dimension. Those with a heart, round, or oval face shape can rock a choppy pixie well.

3. Wavy Blunt Bob

If your hair is naturally wavy but thin, a chin-length bob works great. The shorter length won’t weigh down those naturals curls, making it easy to tease at the roots for extra lift.

While it may seem counterintuitive to have hair one length, with thin, fine hair it actually gives the illusion of thicker hair. The luscious look you’ll get from the blunt ends and movement with your wavy hair will be quick to style and easy to manage.

4. Wavy A-Line Lob

Another option for those with wavy, thin hair is an A-line lob. The graduated layers in the back and face-framing layers in front will give the illusion of fuller, thicker hair.

Whether curled or straight, this cut brings fullness around the face without having to worry about long, thinned out layers in the back. With a little extra length, this cut is flattering on just about any face shape.

5. Asymmetrical Curly Bob

When curly girls have either naturally thin or thinning hair, keeping hair long can make their curls virtually disappear. Lacking movement and thickness, long hair can look dull, dry, and listless. Adding some interest to the hair with an asymmetrical bob can bring curls back to life.

The asymmetrical cut features a longer side and shorter side, and with curly hair, the look is adorably fresh. Wear it subtle with a less difference in length, or bold with a greater difference in length. Either way, it’s sure to help thin, curly hair look and feel fuller.

6. Curly Layered Bob

If you’re sensing a theme here, don’t be surprised. The bob haircut is perfect for even those with curly hair. And, with the right products and hair shape to let your curls do their natural thing, a curly layered bob can give thinner hair the illusion of fullness.

With curly hair, it’s important to find a stylist who is a pro at cutting that hair type. Asking your stylist for vertical layers instead of texturizing is key. Frizz is the enemy and over-texturizing curly hair can make it look less thick and full and more thin and frizzy.

Adding in bangs, whether curtain or straight across, can add even more depth and interest to a curly bob. Ask your stylist the length that would best suit your face shape, and enjoy your curls in all their glory.

