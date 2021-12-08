The Secret To Shiny, Moisturized Hair This Winter Is Under $35

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Hot on the heels of hair steaming, Brazilian blowouts, or just throwing your hair in a bun and calling it a day, comes a treatment that promises shiny, moisturized hair–even in the dead of winter. The treatment will revitalize even the dullest hair color, restore shine, and tone down brassiness.

The treatment is known as a hair gloss (or glaze) and you can get it done professionally or do it yourself at home. The hair treatment can be tinted or clear, but it will certainly tame flyaways, reduce frizz, and give hair an overall shiny appearance.

So, what’re the best hair gloss treatments to try at home? Tinted hair glosses are best left to the professionals because they are formulated to bring out your individual color. But, a clear gloss is a perfect addition to your beauty routine at home. Here are some of our favorites.

This high-gloss treatment from Pureology is free from parabens and phthalates. Plus, it’s vegan and cruelty-free. Made with oat milk and camellia oil, this treatment is formulated specifically for color-treated or natural brunettes. With an aromatherapy blend of rose, floral ginger, and cedarwood this treatment will leave your hair smelling and looking beautiful.

A reviewer stated, “First-time tryer to first-time buyer! This product is amazing!! The scent is refreshing without being too overwhelming. I’m pretty strict on what chemicals are in [the] soap and shampoos I use. And these ingredients passed my test! my hair was super soft and smooth after using. I strongly recommend this product. My hair is suffering terribly from postpartum loss and it’s been amazing!”

This vegan clear gloss from dpHue has a formula you can feel good about as its sulfate, paraben, phthalate, and cruelty free. After just one use, hair is noticeably healthier, with some reviewers stating it even helped their hair look fuller as well.

“I am totally grey, and this worked great. It looks very natural, leaving me a little salt and auburn. Good stuff,” one five-star reviewer wrote. I’ve tried everything…this is the best.”

Enhance and refresh your dull locks with L’Oreal Paris Hair Gloss, which is safe to use on all hair colors and types! Use once a week to maintain fresh-looking color and shine. Made with a coconut-infused base, this hair gloss is vegan and free from parabens and sulfates.

“After leaving it on for 20 minutes I rinsed it off and my hair feels so healthy! Huge difference. Theres so much shine! I highly recommend this product and suggest that you use a clarifying shampoo before applying the gloss,” one happy reviewer wrote.

