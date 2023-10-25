Hailey Bieber Bares Some Serious Skin For Her ‘GQ’ Cover Shoot

Hailey Bieber recently showed off her stunning figure in an Instagram carousel post highlighting the iconic looks from her recent GQ cover shoot.

Hailey Bieber isn’t a stranger to serving eye-catching looks, and that’s exactly what she did in her recent GQ shoot.

On the cover, Bieber is seen rocking a dangerously low-cut white swimsuit, posing nearly waist-deep in water.

The model’s slicked-back hair and natural makeup allude to a fresh, ‘just stepped off the beach’ vibe.

In another set of snaps from the shoot, Bieber models a bright yellow swimsuit bottom paired with a top with a spicy faux sheer cutout.

The model’s strawberry-sprinkled manicure adds a playful campy vibe to the look, while her stacks of rings add a touch of sparkle.

In a third look, Bieber channeled her inner disco diva while posing in a Studio 54-esque set. In the shots, the model is wearing a glistening nude-colored two-piece set. Both the model’s top and skirt featured shining gold sequins, and layered waist chains complimented her figure.

One fan commented on Bieber’s Instagram post, “I’m in LOVE with this shoot!!!”

“always here to serve 🔥🔥” another user commented.

A third fan gushed, “the one and only”

Hailey Bieber On Motherhood

In the model’s interview with GQ, as reported by InStyle, she wanted to make one thing clear—she’s drawing the line when news about her becomes a bit too personal. Specifically, on pregnancy rumours surrounding Bieber’s life.

She explained, “Recently, everybody was like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s pregnant,’ and that’s happened to me multiple times before. There is something that’s disheartening about, d***, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant? It would be a lie if I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I don’t give a s***.’”

If Bieber ever does choose to have a child, she plans on keeping her pregnancy lowkey.

“When there comes a day that that is true, you, as in the internet, will be the last to know,” she said.