hailee-steinfeld-poses-in-lacey-nighttime-top-in-milan

Hailee Steinfeld flaunted her recent Milan, Italy getaway, treating fans to an epic photo dump featuring her rocking a sultry lace top.

Videos by Suggest

The 28-year-old actress and singer turned up the heat on Instagram with a set of eye-catching snaps. She started strong with a sultry mirror selfie, rocking a black lace top that highlighted her toned midsection. The Sinners star’s brunette locks fell to her chin in soft, bouncy curls, complemented by a delicate silver bracelet adorning her wrist.

Other shots in the series included gourmet indulgence, guilty-pleasure bites, obligatory tourist snaps, and a dash of haute couture at a fashion show.

“BS from Milan…” she wrote alongside the photos, also teasing there would be more from the trip in an upcoming issue of her media outlet Beau Society.

Hailee Steinfeld Fans React to Her Milan Adventure

Hailee Steinfeld’s 20 million followers couldn’t help but flood the comments, swooning over her stunning lace top—and giving a nod to her boyfriend, NFL star Josh Allen, for clearly scoring both on and off the field.

“Josh Allen might of fumbled the game but not this here!” one onlooker gushed.

Yet another fan declared Hailee and Josh outshine pop star/NFL former hot ticket Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce with a helpful equation: “Josh and Hailee > Travis and Taylor.”

“Josh going full tourist mode in the last picture is great,” another fan added, clocking the shot of Allen taking a picture for himself.

Meanwhile, another fan noted how Steinfeld is becoming a go-to cover girl lately.

“Hailee is collecting cover magazines like infinity stones,” they joked. “She’s inevitable,” another fan echoed, refering to the MCU’s big baddie,Thanos.

Indeed, as Steinfeld teased in her post, she graced the cover of Beau Society issue #028. On Instagram, the outlet posted cute shots of the Hawkeye star jet setting with her prized pups, Martini and Brando.

“This is my favorite issue!!!! I love dogs!!!!” one onlooker exclaimed in the comments. “We love it when you talk about Martini and Brando!!!” another onlooker chimed in.