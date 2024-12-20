Josh Allen Credits Fiancée Hailee Steinfeld With Being a ‘Huge Part’ of His MVP-Caliber NFL Season

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is having a banner year both on and off the field.

Not only is the 28-year-old All-Pro on track to possibly win his first-ever NFL MVP Award, he also recently got engaged to actress girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld.

On Wednesday, Allen told reporters that Steinfeld is a “huge part” of his football success, praising her encouragement and support.

“She’s been a huge part,” he said of his MVP-caliber season. “The morale, the support. When I get home, she’s my biggest fan, my biggest supporter. She’s just the best.”

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld got engaged on Nov. 22.

His teammates have also noticed Steinfeld’s effect on their captain.

“There’s something about it,” noted Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins.

“When you’re in this world that we’re in, and [you have] a lot of people pulling at you and a lot of sources of ups and downs of a roller coaster, and you have that one stable person that you can rely on and go home and hug and get a laugh no matter what, I think that’s dope,” he explained. “And that’s what I think is going on.”

Josh Allen has led the Buffalo Bills to their sixth consecutive playoffs in the 2024-25 season. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Allen and Steinfeld went public with their relationship in May 2023. He popped the question on Nov. 22, 2024, with a beach-side surprise, complete with a stunning floral archway.

However, then it was straight back to work for the quarterback, who is currently the odds-on favorite to win this season’s MVP award, just ahead of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Allen led the Bills to their sixth consecutive playoff berth this season. With a current record of 11-3, they are poised to be one of the top seeds in the AFC and one of the strongest contenders to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs, who are in search of a Super Bowl threepeat.

“I’m just playing this game, the same game that I’ve been playing since I was a little kid. And that’s kind of what it comes down to,” Allen said of his commendable season — which has even included him catching his own touchdown in a bizarre broken play.

“What I get to do is really fun, and I want to have as much fun as possible.”

