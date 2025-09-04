Häagen-Dazs Reveals Pumpkin Spice Menu for Fall 2025

Häagen-Dazs is spicing up fall with three new pumpkin-flavored treats to keep your autumn cravings in full swing. Pumpkin spice lovers, get ready to open your gullets and loosen your belts…

The ice cream powerhouse announced Häagen-Dazs Shops is bringing back fall favorites with a luxurious twist on pumpkin spice. From the creamy Pumpkin Spice Shake to the Pumpkin Spice Dazzler and the new Pumpkin Spice Dipped Waffle Cone, these limited-time treats combine real pumpkin, warm spices, and rich textures. Perfect for savoring the season.

“The Pumpkin Spice Collection has become a seasonal favorite at Häagen-Dazs Shops, and this year we’re thrilled to bring it back with a fresh twist,” Rachel Jaiven, Marketing Director at Häagen-Dazs Shops, gushed about their fall offerings.

“While the Shake and Dazzler are returning favorites, the all-new Pumpkin Spice Dipped Waffle Cone adds an exciting way for fans to indulge. Together, these treats are rich, layered, and visually stunning, making them perfect for savoring slowly and celebrating pumpkin spice season in style,” Jaiven added.

Details on the Three Pumpkin Spice Offering from Häagen-Dazs

The Pumpkin Spice Collection features three seasonal treats. The Pumpkin Spice Shake is made with Dulce de Leche ice cream blended with real pumpkin puree, topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of pumpkin spices.

Meanwhile, the Pumpkin Spice Dazzler layers Dulce de Leche ice cream with caramel sauce and crunchy cinnamon cookie pieces. It’s also finished with warm pumpkin pie spices.

However, the final offering is something the likes of basic b’s around the world have never seen…

Lastly, the Pumpkin Spice Dipped Waffle Cone is a brand-new treat dipped in white chocolate chips. Secondly, it’s rolled in cinnamon cookies and pumpkin spices. It’s also filled with your favorite scoop of ice cream.

The Pumpkin Spice Collection is already available. Grab it now at select Häagen-Dazs Shops—because pumpkins don’t last forever.