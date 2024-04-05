Gypsy Rose Holds Hands and Smokes Cigarettes with Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker in New Photos

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was spotted holding hands and smoking cigarettes with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker.

Blanchard recently announced her separation from her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, on her personal Facebook. The statement was obtained by People.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” Gypsy wrote. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and ex-fiancé Ken Urker spotted out in South Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/PtaYbnaqhW — 21 (@21metgala) April 4, 2024

TMZ reported that Blanchard was feeling smothered by Anderson, as he didn’t want her to spend as much time with her family. Additionally, they allegedly argued a ton.

Just days after making that statement, witnesses spotted Blanchard out getting matching tattoos with Urker. It turns out they both got dog tattoos to symbolize their bond.

Though many assumed the exes were reconnecting in a romantic sense, family members claimed Urker was just supporting Blanchard through a tough time. In fact, the two exes actually went on TikTok Live to clear up the rumors, stating they were only friends.

However, it appears the two might be rekindling, after all.

Blanchard and Urker were spotted this week holding hands and smoking outside a convenience store.

According to TMZ, “The former couple emerged from the convenience store with some budget purchases in hand … and at one point, they even stopped for a smoke break outside — where Ken placed a hand on her shoulder, showing off a little more affection.”

Additionally, they were seen laughing, smoking cigarettes, and getting into a car together. While they claim there’s nothing romantic going on, it certainly appears otherwise. Even so, the two are — at the very least — sharing an intimate bond during Blanchard’s separation from Anderson.