Gypsy Rose Blanchard Makes Red Carpet Appearance One Week After Prison Release

Recently freed Gypsy Rose Blanchard soaked up the spotlight while making her first red carpet appearance at the premiere of her Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard on Friday, Jan. 5.

The red carpet appearance comes a little over a week after Gypsy Rose was released from prison after serving nearly eight years in prison for the murder of her abusive mother, Dee Dee.

E! News reports that during her major public appearance, Gypsy Rose was accompanied by her husband Ryan Scott Anderson. The couple was married in 2022 while she was in prison.

Among those who attended the docuseries premiere were Bachelor Nation’s Nick Viall and internet influencers Ben Soffer as well as Claudia Oshry.

According to Lifetime, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard is a six-hour special that gives “unprecedented access” to Gypsy Rose. She is a Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy victim who suffered horrific mental and physical abuse at the hands of her mother. The interviews were done while Gypsy Rose was still in prison.

“As she approaches her release in December, she is finally ready to tell her truth,” the description reads. “Before she becomes a free woman for the first time in her life.”

Part 1 premiered on Friday while Part 2 debuted on Saturday.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Said Prison Life Wasn’t Much Different Than the Life She Was Living With Her Mother

During her appearance on Good Morning America last week, Gypsy Rose Blanchard opened up about her time in prison.

“Honestly, [it] wasn’t that much of a difference,” Gypsy Rose said about prison life. “But I also had more freedom in prison than I ever had with my mother.”

When shown a picture of her younger self before she began her prison sentence, Gypsy Rose Blanchard said she doesn’t even associate with that “little girl” anymore. “Like, I know that’s me,” she continued. “But at the same time, that isn’t me anymore.”

Although she suffered significant abuse from her mother, Gypsy Rose defended her. She said Dee Dee wasn’t the “monster” that the public believed her to be. “She had a lot of demons herself that she struggled with,” Gypsy Rose said. “I didn’t want her dead. I just wanted out of my situation. And I thought that was the only way out.”

In regards to her ex, Nicholas Godejohn, and his life in prison conviction, Gypsy Rose Blanchard added, “I’m sure that we both have a lot of regrets. All I can really say it that I did my time. He’s doing his time for his part. And I wish him well on his journey.”