Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Says She and Ken Urker Will Use IVF for Baby No. 2

Less than six months after she and Ken Urker welcomed their daughter, Aurora Raina, Gypsy-Rose Blanchard said she is planning to use IVF for baby number two.

While appearing on Tori Spelling’s misSPELLING podcast, Blanchard opened up about considering another child, but using IVF for her second pregnancy. She pointed out that the decision is based on a medical condition she has.

“I do, I do. But we will have to use IVF for our next one because the one medical condition that I actually do have,” she explained. “It’s called microdeletion 1Q21.1. So it’s just a long word for I’m missing a small piece in each of my first chromosomes.”

She then said, “That is something that could potentially be passed down to every child that I have. Every child that I have has a 50-50 shot of having it. Aurora has been tested and she came back negative, thank God. So it was not passed to her. But as a preventative measure, we will go through IVF for our next one.”

Blanchard further shared that she and Urker wanted to have a boy the second time around. “One boy and one girl,” she added. “Probably just two. I say that now. You never know what the future holds, but just wo for now on the horizon.”

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Previously Said She Was ‘Relieved’ Aurora Did Not Have the Rare Genetic Condition

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard previously revealed that Aurora was tested for microdeletion 1Q21.1. The results came back negative.

“The results bring us such immense relief and gratitude,” Blanchard stated in a post on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone who’s kept us in your thoughts – your support has meant the world.”

She further shared that Aurora is happy, healthy, and growing beautifully. “We’re looking forward to cherishing every moment with her, with lighter hearts and hopeful spirits.”

According to MedlinePlus, microdeletion 1Q21.1 is a chromosomal change in which a small piece of chromosome 1 is present in each cell. The change increases the risk of delayed development, intellectual disability, physical abnormalities, and neurological and psychiatric problems.

Research further revealed that 75% of children with microdeletion 1q21.1 have delayed development as the condition impacts the development of motor skills.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard shared details about her condition in a statement earlier this spring. “I tested in 2012 and was positive,” she explained. “And again last year in October, and again came back positive. There’s a 50-50 chance that [Aurora] could have inherited it, so we got her tested and she came back negative.”

Blanchard also noted, “Therefore, herself and [my] future children won’t have to worry about getting the condition that I have. It stops with me.”





