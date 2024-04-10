Gypsy Rose Blanchard Doesn’t Have a Prenup With Estranged Husband Ryan Anderson

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has no prenup with her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, as she pursues a divorce.

Just months after being released from jail and starting a life with her husband, Gypsy recently announced her separation from Ryan in a private post on her Facebook:

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou,” she wrote.

“I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Apparently, the couple has been fighting consistently, which is what led her to make the decision. According to her close friend, Nadiya Vizier, who spoke with People, at one point during an argument, “He got in her face and screamed.”

Gypsy also allegedly locked herself in her bathroom, frightened, while Ryan apparently banged on the door screaming, “Let me in!”

Gypsy reportedly called a relative to pick her up. Nadiya mentioned that, due to her past trauma with her mother, Gypsy felt frightened the incident would escalate — which, thankfully, never happened.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Has No Prenup With Ryan Anderson

After her announcement about separating from Ryan, witnesses saw Gypsy reconnecting with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker, in Los Angeles. Ken began as her penpal while she was still in jail. Eventually, Gypsy broke things off with Ken and married Ryan.

However, now that she is actively filing for divorce from Ryan, many wonder whether Gypsy is considering rekindling things with Ken. (They even got matching tattoos together!)

Nevertheless, as she follows through with her divorce from Ryan, sources reveal that Gypsy has no prenup.

According to TMZ, sources close to the couple revealed they didn’t get a prenup “because they thought their marriage was the real deal.”

Additionally, TMZ reported that since Louisiana (the couple’s home state) is a community property state, a marriage without a prenup will grant both parties entitlement to half of what they’ve both earned during the marriage.

The publication added, “Our sources say Gypsy had a trust fund set up before the marriage — which specified her earnings from the first season of her Lifetime show, ‘The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard,’ were hers alone. Everything after that, however, would be fair game and primed to be divvied up.”

Both Gypsy and Ryan are set to film the new Lifetime season, which will likely shed more light on the matter.