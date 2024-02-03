Gypsy Rose Blanchard Cuts Hair Off for Charity, Debuts New Look on TikTok

Looking to help those in need, Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced she cut her hair off for charity while debuting the new look on TikTok.

In her TikTok video, Blanchard spoke about her decision to donate her hair. “So what I’ve been wanting to do for a very long time is to donate my hair to a charity that makes wigs for people that have hair loss or that are going through cancer,” she explained. The former inmate said she is sending her locks to The Great Cut. This charity provides hair replacement to children who have lost their hair due to medical issues.

“I have had my own personal experience with hair loss not by means of health reasons,” Gypsy Rose Blanchard explained. “But if you know my story, you’re very familiar with those reasons why.”

Blanchard urged others to consider donating their hair to the cause. “For me, not having hair was really hard on my self-esteem. So I just want to do something to help other people that are going through issues with hair loss,” she said. “Because I know the only time that I ever felt beautiful is when I was wearing a wig.”

She then took her hair out of her pony to show off the new look. “I think it looks kinda cute,” she added. Gypsy Rose Blanchard also shared a snapshot of her look on Instagram with a special message.

“It’s never too late to start reinventing yourself,” she wrote. “Even if it is something subtle like a new haircut. To All the girls, boys, and non-binary… Enjoy life, express yourself in whatever creative ways that may [make] you happy. Life is too short to hide your beauty let the world see you shine.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Her Husband Ryan Anderson Adopt a 8-Week-Old Puppy

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s haircut comes just days after she and her husband Ryan Anderson adopted an adorable 8-week-old puppy.

“Ryan and I just wanted to get something that we both can kind of have to take care of,” Blanchard said on Instagram. “And just have as an addition to the family. We’re not ready to have a baby yet, so this was like the next best thing.”

Although she said she and Anderson are not quite ready for kids, Gypsy Rose Blanchard recently told Entertainment Tonight that she and her husband are just figuring out the timeline.

“I don’t have any reservations, she told the media outlet. “We both have talked about starting a family, we just don’t know when yet.”