gypsy-rose-blanchard-admits-she-almost-annulled-marriage-3-months-after-prison-wedding

Gypsy Rose Blanchard almost called off her marriage to Ryan Anderson just three months after saying “I do.”

The 32-year-old is starring in a Lifetime documentary series titled The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard that details her life as a victim of Munchausen by proxy, her part in her mother’s murder, and her time in prison.

During the six-part special, Blanchard also offered a look into her marriage with Anderson. The two met while she was still serving time inside Missouri’s Chillicothe Correctional Center. They married in a prison chapel in June 2022. Blanchard remained behind bars for the first year and a half of their marriage.

During the docuseries, Blanchard and Anderson admitted that the circumstances weren’t ideal for their relationship. And at one point, things got so bad that Blanchard nearly had the marriage annulled.

An Ex-Boyfriend Created Troubles for Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson

Blanchard explained that “reality started to set in a little bit more” at the three-month mark. Then another man got in the way and her romance hit a wall.

“A situation arose where we had an argument over somebody from her past,” Anderson said. “It wasn’t Ken, but an ex contacted her out of the blue. When I didn’t like that she was talking to him again, she labeled me as controlling, like her mom.”

Ken was Blanchard’s first fiancee. He proposed in 2018, and they had an on-and-off relationship. It’s unclear when the couple permanently ended their relationship.

“Ryan and I had a disagreement about an ex-boyfriend of mine and his voice got raised a decibel too loud and I fell apart,” Blanchard added.

During that conversation, Blanchard and Anderson separated.

Kristy, Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s stepmother, asked Blanchard to consider an annulment. Blanchard admitted that she didn’t wear her wedding ring for two weeks.

“I said some really mean things to him, that I don’t feel our relationship is going to work out, I don’t feel he was enough for me,” she shared.

Blanchard sought advice from friends, and one of them leaked the possible annulment to the press. When Ryan read about it online, he decided to visit Blanchard in prison so she could tell him to his face. Instead, they decided to speak to therapists.

According to Blanchard, they haven’t argued since.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison on December 28, 2023. She is now living with Ryan Anderson in Louisiana.

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard premiered on Jan. 5. You can watch the episodes on the Lifetime app, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu + Live TV.