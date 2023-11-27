Gwyneth Paltrow Releases Goop Holiday Gift Guide, Slammed For Items Like $15K Vibrator And More

The actress also promoted a $75 candle that smells like her vagina.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop is receiving waves of backlash after its annual Christmas list featured some rather unconventional items for absurd prices.

The 51-year-old actress is accused of being severely “out-of-touch” after her store featured products like a $15,000 Inez 24-karat gold G-spot vibrator and these $5,000 pair of skates from Chanel.

Chanel

Buyers and editors from Paltrow’s team spent months “seeking out and testing options,” so they’d be ready for the holiday season.

The gifts on the Goop website were sorted into 10 categories, like wellness, lover’s, and traveler’s gift guides.

The “ridiculous but awesome gift guide” was the notable section that sent viewers into an unstoppable frenzy.

Besides the vibrator and roller skates, the category featured a $2,000 gong and a $200 workshop to help buyers find their ideal gong with the help of a “gong master.”

The list also featured a $1,925 Hermes Cavaletti doghouse and a $14,850 Alexandra Llewellyn backgammon set.

Hermes

The Iron Man actress also urged customers to try a $400 piece of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese that has been aged for two years.

Goop

The numbers are a little hard to digest, so you may need to sit down for this one…

The most expensive gift of them all was a getaway to an eco-resort in Fiji called Turtle Island. The website boldly displays the price of $39,500 a NIGHT at the resort.

Needless to say, fans were far from impressed with the outlandish prices. Reddit users had a lot to say on the platform.

“These are so hilariously out of touch that I actually find them delightful,” one user commented.

“There’s a ton of expensive s**t on here but ‘find your perfect gong with the help of a gong master’ was truly the most bizarre,” said another.

“God that made me cringe,” added another user. “Like, are the Fijians getting paid an equitable amount of that 30,000 ish a day for being part of the tourist experience? Just gross.”

“If [Gwyneth] someday comes out and says that this entire persona was an intricate piece of performance art, I would support her getting an Oscar just for that,” another baffled user commented.

What Is Goop?

The actress launched the wellness brand in 2008. It originally started as a newsletter before it eventually grew into a multi-million dollar company.

This isn’t the first time Paltrow has dealt with negative reactions to her brand’s products. Back in 2020, the Possession actress was trolled heavily for selling a $75 dollar candle that smelled like her vagina.

The “This Smells Like My Vagina” was described as being “funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected.”

Goop

The Goop website goes on to explain that the candle “started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP—the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, ‘Uhhh..this smells like a vagina’ – but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent.”

Months later, Paltrow released the candle that “smelled like an orgasm.”

Goop also endorsed bee sting therapy, a practice that uses stings from real bees to treat ailments.

$75 for a candle is unreal for us commoners, but someone’s buying them for Gwyneth’s company to be thriving so well.