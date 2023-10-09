Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Real On The Topic Of Ex-Husband Chris Martin’s Girlfriend, Dakota Johnson

Despite rarely talking about her ex-husband’s new girlfriend Dakota Johnson, Paltrow says she loves her “so much.”

Paltrow, 51, wants her Instagram followers to know that she’s totally cool with her ex-husband, Chris Martin’s, new girl, Johnson, 34.

During an Instagram Q&A on Thursday, a fan asked the Goop founder to describe her relationship with the How To Be Single actress.

“We’re actually really good friends,” said Paltrow.

As she continued to rave about Johnson, Paltrow explained how she loved her “so much.”

Paltrow explained, “She’s an adorable, wonderful person.”

Paltrow And Johnson’s “No Boundaries” Relationship

Throughout the years, Paltrow and Johnson have been spotted hanging out together. According to Ok!, Johnson even turns to Paltrow for relationship advice regarding her beau.

Allegedly, Martin’s attitude toward Johnson can get pretty icy. Luckily, Paltrow gave the star a few words of wisdom on dealing with relationship issues with the Coldplay frontman.

A source spilled the details of Paltrow and Johnson’s discussion, explaining, “Gwyn told Dakota that Chris’ moods are part of the package with him.”

Paltrow and Martin were together from 2003 to 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2016.

“Gwyn said even after they married and had two kids, Chris would just say, ‘I’m going off for a bit,’ and fly away to be alone with his thoughts and write songs in solitude,” the source recalled, saying Martin’s behavior was, “just how he rolls as an artist.”

Johnson and the “A Sky Full Of Stars” singer began dating in 2017, only a year after his divorce from Paltrow was finalized.

“Dakota wants a husband who is all in and wants to raise a family with her,” the source explained.

They continued, “With Chris, she just gets the feeling you never get 100 percent of him, and that’s why he and Gwyneth eventually split up. Dakota believes Chris holds something away to himself.”

Martin wasn’t the only one who found love after his divorce from the Goop founder. Paltrow began dating Glee creator and co-founder Brad Falchuk in 2014. The happy couple married four years later in 2018.

Hopefully, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin’s relationship will be smooth sailing in the future, all thanks to the duo’s supportive ex-wife and pal Gwyneth.