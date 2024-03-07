Gwyneth Paltrow Admits Becoming a Stepmom Was a ‘B-tch’

Nearly six years after she married her second husband, Brad Falchuk, Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about the struggles she went through when she first became the stepmother of the producer’s two children.

Page Six reports that while at the Visionary Women’s International Women’s Day Summit earlier this week, the Marvel star spoke about how being a stepmother is “really tough.”

“Yeah, it’s a b—, right guys?” Gwyneth Paltrow declared asking if there are any fellow stepmoms in the audience. “No, I actually, I really like to talk about this because it’s one of my biggest learnings as a human being.”

Paltrow also said that her area of growth personally was from the initial difficult relationship she had with her stepkids, Isabella and Brody. She is also the mother of daughter Apple and son Moses, whom she shares with her ex-husband Chris Martin.

“The path to here was really rough,” Gwyneth Palton went on to admit. “It’s almost like you have to embody the spirit of the sun and just give and not expect anything back. I just learned to try to just keep shining like the sun and never keeping score.”

Paltrow’s stepmom discussion comes after her ex proposed to his long-time girlfriend Dakota Johnson. According to the Mirror, the proposal occurred “a while ago.”

“They have been besotted with each other from day one,” a source explained. “So taking this next step was inevitable. They are in no rush to plan the wedding but are just enjoying making their commitment official.”

Dakota Johnson Spoke About Being the Stepmom to Gwyneth Paltrow’s Children

During a recent interview with Bustle, Dakota Johnson opened up about how she feels about being the stepmom to Gwyneth Paltrow’s children.

“I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart,” Johnson stated. She then spoke about potentially having her own children in the future.

“How do I feel about motherhood? I’m so open to that,” she continued. “I’ve gotten to this place where I really want to experience everything life has to offer.”

“And especially being a woman, I’m like: ‘What a magical f—ing thing to do. What a crazy, magical, wild experience. If that’s meant to happen for me, I’m totally down for it. We’re not here for very long, so if I’m meant to be a mother, bring it on.”

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin started dating one year after the Coldplay frontman called it quits with Gwyneth Paltrow.