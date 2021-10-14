Gwen Stefani Unrecognizable In Latest Insta Snap, Fans Say She Looks Like Khloe Kardashian

Gwen Stefani has long been known as a California girl, but her recent makeover made her look like one specific California girl according to her fans. Thanks to the work of legendary makeup artist Ariel Tejada, Stefani sported a new, yet oddly familiar look. The comparisons to Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian soon came rolling in.

Gwen Stefani’s Surprising Look-A-Like Moment

Former The Voice coach Gwen Stefani stunned her fans when she recently reposted a photo from a makeover with famed makeup artist to the stars Ariel Tejada, better known as simply Ariel.

She’d been on the receiving end of Ariel’s iconic contouring skills and the results were eye-popping. The eye-catching photo of Stefani was first posted to Ariel’s Instagram account before Stefani reposted the image.

Stefani sported a golden tan that contrasted strongly with her nearly platinum blonde hair. Even the “Cool” singer’s eyebrows looked completely transformed. The only thing that made Stefani look like herself was the cherry red lipstick she wore.

A New Glam Look For Stefani

In the caption, Stefani wrote, “ummmmmm… got to glam w some serious talent today u guys @makeupbyariel @jesushair sitting in the glam chair never gets old specially when surrounded by people w passion and obsession for what they do!”

Ariel’s worked closely with the Kardashian family, particularly Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner who both own makeup lines. Maybe that’s why fans couldn’t help but notice the similarity between Stefani and one member of the Kardashian family specifically.

Fans Respond

Pretty much instantly, someone commented, “Almost looks like Khloe Kardashian.” Another responded, “I was scrolling too quickly and for a second I thought this was a Kardashian with blonde hair.” One fan, who apparently didn’t take a moment to read Stefani’s caption, wrote, “What happened to your face? Is this a major filter?”

Our personal favorite response was one person who simply commented, “Gwen Kardashian. Or should it be “Kwen Kardashian?” There is a “K” theme to follow, after all.

Since Stefani added the hashtags #differentkindofme and #temporarynewface, we think it’s safe to assume that Stefani won’t be doing this level of glam every day. It’s nice to see the pop star switch up her styles every once in a while. Check out the pic through here. It’s almost like looking into an alternate timeline where there’s a sixth Kardashian/Jenner sister.