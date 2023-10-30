Gwen Stefani ‘Struggling’ On ‘The Voice’ Without Blake Shelton, Announces New Career Gig

Gwen Stefani announces an incoming change in direction after “struggling” on the show without Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani Has A Performance Coming Up!

53-year-old Gwen Stefani has announced that she is the headliner for the Cali Vibes Fest in Long Beach, California.

Set for February 16-18, 2024, the Voice coach revealed the dynamic festival poster, showcasing the roster of anticipated performers.

Shaggy, Ice Cube, and Sean Paul, are just a select few of talented musicians that will perform for the three-day festival at Marina Green Park.

“SOCAL! Can’t wait to sing with you Saturday, Feb 17th at @calivibesfest!” Stefani said in the caption.

“Let Me Reintroduce Myself” can be heard in the background as the animated poster displays the names of all expected performers in bold letters.

The CaliVibes Instagram account replied: “Welcome to Vibes! We’re all so excited to have you!”

The Voice Just Isn’t The Same Without Blake Shelton

Gwen’s post came after the singer admitted to struggling as a coach on the show without her 47-year-old husband, Blake Shelton.

On Monday, October 23rd, the “Rich Girl” singer shared a behind-the-scenes video before the show claiming that the pressue is starting to take its toll.

“Big day today – battles. I’m getting freaked out on what I’m gonna do. How do you choose?” Stefani said.

The NBC star then opened up about the emotional weight of bearing the responsibility for potentially shattering someone’s singing dreams.

“My heart is heavy right now,” Stefani shared.

She has repeatedly expressed missing her husband, Blake Shelton, on the show. He left the Voice after the last season came to a close.

NBC

“I’m back. I’m here. I’m at The Voice again. Without Blake!” Stefani exclaimed. “What am I doing? This is gonna be tough.”

By the end of September, Stefani came back to the show for the Season 24 premiere.

John Legend, aged 44, and Niall Horan, aged 30, were there to welcome to the TV star, while Reba McEntire, aged 68, made her debut appearance at the premiere.

The Tremors actress took Shelton’s spot following his absence. Sources say that the “Nobody But You” country singer left the talent competition show to spend more time with family.

Shelton isn’t the only coach to leave the show to spend more time with family. In a recent story, former The Voice coach, Kelly Clarkson moved to New York to closer to family and has no intentions on coming back.

Still, it’s important to do what makes you happy. We hope that Gwen Stefani can find the perfect balance between the show and her marriage.