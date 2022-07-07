Gwen Stefani Faced Some Ridiculous Backlash In Recent Instagram Post

Gwen Stefani is known for her bold fashion statements and colorful clothing, but a recent Instagram post had fans divided on the pop star’s look. Why were some fans slamming Stefani for her boots-and-shorts look?

Trolls Knock Stefani’s Outfit Pics: ‘You Are Just A Wannabe’

“Fit check,” Stefani captioned two pictures of herself sporting crop tops, shorts, and tall boots. “all glammed up on set with @gxvebeauty for our latest launch.” GXVE Beauty is the singer’s beauty line, with products that are vegan and cruelty-free.

While the photos were just some fun outfit shots that Stefani wanted to share with fans, some of her Instagram followers were not fans of the look. “Cheap looking,” one person wrote. “a little old to dress like that.”

“So…you have to dress like this in order to sell your makeup????” someone commented. “Now that is really sad!!” Another knocked the cowboy boots she was sporting in the first picture: “You are not country girl you are just a wannabe.”

More Fans Love Stefani’s Look: ‘You Look Amazing!’

However, Stefani’s supporters far outweighed the haters. Most of the comments on the singer’s post were glowing and full of red heart and flame emojis. “Dang Gwen!!!! Get it girl,” one fan cheered.

Another wrote, “You look amazing! the all black [ensemble] is my favorite. Them are some killer boots goin’ on.” Other followers shouted out Stefani’s husband, country superstar Blake Shelton.

“oh you lucky man!!!! @blakeshelton,” one fan commented. “MY OG GIRL… SORRY BLAKE,” another person apologized to Shelton. “I bet Blake Shelton has to pinch himself daily to make sure he ain’t dreamin…. sorry, okie talk…” someone wrote.

Stefani And Shelton’s Recent Anniversary

Shelton and Stefani recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, posting photos and videos from their big day last year. “Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round,” Shelton captioned a photo of the happy couple. “@gwenstefani, because of you, this year has been the best year of my life. I love you!!!! Thank you for saying yes!”

The pair has been together since 2015 when they met while working as judges on The Voice. Shelton and Stefani announced their engagement in 2020 and tied the knot a year later.

A few trolls might be adding rude comments on Stefani’s posts, but with an adoring husband and an upcoming launch of GXVE Beauty, the pop star has way too much going on to worry about a few insulting comments.

