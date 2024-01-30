Gwen Stefani Explains No Doubt to Son Apollo in ‘Weird’ and ‘Funny’ Conversation

Gwen Stefani and No Doubt are arguably one of the most popular music groups ever. While the original group is not together anymore, their music lives on forever.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE Magazine Stefani, the lead singer, recalled watching one of the group’s old music videos with her 10-year-old son Apollo. It led to the two of them having an awkward conversation.

“So we had to watch the ‘Don’t Speak‘ video, and he’s like, ‘But wait, which one was your boyfriend?’ It was so weird and so funny. I had to tell him each band member,” Stefani said to PEOPLE.

“That’s how much time’s gone by because he’s going to be 10! It’s just another miracle and a blessing. And it was surreal for me,” Stefani noted. “I feel like we’re in the future and lightning just struck and [No Doubt] is like, ‘Here we are!’

No Doubt Scheduled to Perform at Coachella

Coachella has quickly become one of the most famed music festivals ever. Every year some of the biggest acts in music come to grace the stage. This year, the members of “No Doubt” will reunite at the venue. Stefani told PEOPLE that when asked about doing the upcoming reunion it was easy to say yes.

“It just happened so fast, and that’s my favorite kind of thing to happen. We haven’t figured out the next steps of how we’re going to do this, but we’re just all so excited,” She said.

“And I think really just watching the internet blow up [with] how excited that the fans are? It’s inspiring us.”

Gwen Stefani Stoked for No Doubt Reunion

The group previously reunited in 2012 to release Push, their sixth studio album. And the group has not performed together in nearly a decade. 2015 was the last time they shared the stage. After such a long hiatus Stefani is looking forward to the reunion this year.

“It’s just going to be cool. It’s just going to be: get up there and do what we always do, which is play our music and try to connect and be so grateful that we got this amazing career that we never expected to have,” she added.

“You’ve got to remember, we were in No Doubt for nine years before “Just a Girl” got on the radio. We weren’t doing it to make it. And so now to be here in 2024 and have that excitement of the announcement? It’s beyond.”