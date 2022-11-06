We Weren’t The Only Ones Surprised By Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton’s Relationship, She Was Too!

Many people were surprised to learn that pop star Gwen Stefani and country singer Blake Shelton had struck up a relationship—and that includes Stefani! The singer recently revealed that she thought she would never fall in love again after her split from her first husband.

Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton’s Relationship

While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, Stefani opened up about her relationship with Shelton. The pair started dating in 2015 after they both divorced their previous spouses—Stefani was married to Bush singer and guitarist Gavin Rossdale, while Shelton was with country singer Miranda Lambert.

Stefani and Shelton got engaged in 2020 and tied the knot the following year. Barrymore asked the singer about celebrating their second anniversary, and Stefani immediately started gushing about her husband.

She Thought Her Life Was ‘Over’ Before Meeting Shelton

“God just put us together,” she shared. “It was one of those miracle situations where I didn’t see it coming, I was like, ‘I’m gonna wake up every day, I’m gonna have a coffee, I’m gonna take care of my kids and then I’m gonna go to bed.’ Like I’m never gonna kiss anyone.”

She continued, “I thought my life was over and then Blake Shelton’s like, ‘Hey. I’m Blake Shelton.’” Stefani also addressed the fact that many wonder what she and Shelton have in common.

The singer explained that finding a best friend who is “on the same plane when it comes to morals or just the way you look at life” is the dream. “We think the same about things yet we’re so different,” Stefani continued. “Like, he’s watching football and doing his stuff that he does and I’m putting makeup on. We are so different yet we’re so the same on so many levels.”

The Couple Show Love On Social Media

Even though many think Stefani and Shelton are an odd pair, it’s clear the two are more in love than ever. The couple frequently show up on each other’s social media accounts, from at-home photos and videos to shots from The Voice, where both serve as judges.

“my work husband *AND* real husband,” Stefani captioned a picture of the pair, with Shelton in one of the singing competition show’s famous red chairs. Shelton also showed the love recently when he posted a photo of the couple posing on the red carpet at the Matrix Awards and called his wife his “favorite person.” It looks like no matter how different Shelton and Stefani may be, they have one big thing in common: how much they love each other.

