Gwen Stefani Gives A Rare Peek Inside The Oklahoma Ranch She Shares With Blake Shelton

It raised a few eyebrows when Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got together. After all, he’s a little bit country and she’s a little bit rock ‘n’ roll. Nevertheless, the country music star and rock/pop diva were a perfect match. There is something to be said about opposites attracting, as Shelton and Stefani are as different as can be! But, in terms of blending their two distinct styles, does this old adage still hold true?

Stefani often takes to Instagram to share several gorgeous selfies, exciting career news, and sweet photos of Shelton. However, it’s the rare glimpses inside her and Shelton’s Oklahoma home that show how the opposites-attract couple was able to successfully meld their two different styles.

Let’s dive in for a peek inside the couple’s Ten Point Ranch. Once you do, you’ll know why the couple is truly “Happy Anywhere.” You’ll find plenty of country motifs in this Oklahoma home. Obviously, this is a nod to Shelton’s love of country music. But make no mistake, Stefani’s eclectic and unique style shines equally, showcasing elements of funk and old Hollywood glam throughout the ranch.

Bold Prints Mix Together In Chaotic Harmony

In a recent Instagram video, Stefani fans got a sneak peek of the No Doubt signer’s colorful bedroom. The paneled snakeskin wallpaper and matching rug served as a neutral backdrop to the chevron-patterned, rainbow four-poster bed.

Letting her bed frame rightly be the star of the room, the rest of the decor was still quirky but understated, like the large white sculptures on either side of the bed.

Keeping with the rockstar’s unique aesthetic, Stefani’s rainbow-canopy style bed is likely custom-made, but you can incorporate some of her design sense in your home with colorful pillow shams. We love the graphic prints and bold colors of these 18×18 covers (available at Amazon.com), with a look to match just about any style.

Stefani’s love of mixing bold prints doesn’t just stop in the couple’s bedroom. In another Instagram post from Christmas, the singer perched cozily in her living room which is filled with statement-making pieces.

This time keeping with a neutral color palette, Stefani matched animal print-esque designs with the floor rug and chair for a unique and fun look. The marble fireplace and printed drapes tied in the warm colors of brown and gold.

Take a cue out of Stefani’s design book by adding a bold print rug in a neutral color to your space. Might we suggest this Dalmation Spotted Area Rug from Hauteloom to add a little funk to your life. It works perfectly with this modern marble and gold side table to subtly mix prints within the same color palette.

Charming Florals And Neon Signs Exist Harmoniously

Wallpaper has made a comeback in a big way, and these two superstars have spared no time capitalizing on the trend. In an Easter post of Shelton wearing a pink bunny suit that was reminiscent of the iconic suit worn on A Christmas Story, we couldn’t help but get distracted by the walls surrounding him.

“I need that wallpaper in my life,” one commenter said. Others agreed that the whimsical, larger-than-life floral wallpaper was absolutely stunning and asked what the name of the print was. According to one fan, the wallpaper is called “Madame de Pompadour by Schumacher in Aqua.” But, it can be pricey at over $1,300 per roll.

To recreate this stunning hallway for a fraction of the price, Amazon has a number of fun prints at a fraction of the cost. One of our favs is this simple-to-install peel and stick option from SkiwaMural. Choose from a number of bold floral prints that are sure to instantly transform any room into a statement maker.

The floral aesthetic Stefani loves was further evident in a Thanksgiving post featuring a stunning tablescape adorned with autumnal flowers and a mix and match of old china. Yet in the collage of photos, we found more punk rock elements in the couple’s home ala neon signs.

The first sign featured the pair’s initials glowing over a rustic church pew. The juxtaposition of country chic with big-time lights seems like the decor eqivilant of Stefani and Shelton in real life.

Next up, a short video clip featured neon cowgirl and cowboy signs that seem more fitting for a themed chain restaurant than a home’s stairwell. Then again, that is the beauty of Stefani’s style, as we couldn’t imagine her home now without it. We also love the thought of neon signs not being reserved just for your local pub.

In fact, you can make your own custom LED Neon Light sign via Amazon. Perfect for basement game rooms, special events, or just because, you can choose the font, color, and message for a unique wall piece that is sure to start convos.

Hopefully we get more gems from Stefani’s Instagram soon, as the rare glimpses we get have us drooling for more.

