Gwen Stefani Has Gone Full Country In Her Thanksgiving Instagram Post With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani shared one thing she’s grateful for this year: her husband, country star Blake Shelton. Stefani posted a sweet holiday snap, and fans loved their matching country-style looks.

Gwen Stefani Goes Country

Stefani and Shelton started dating in 2015 after meeting on The Voice, where they both served as judges. The pair announced their engagement in 2020 and got married the following year.

“who am i thankful for this year? def this 1,” Stefani captioned a selfie of the couple sporting matching camo jackets. The pop star accessorized her look with a cowboy hat, while Shelton wore a baseball cap.

Fan Reactions: ‘I’m So Glad You Both Found Each Other!!’

Fans loved the selfie, leaving comments about the couple and their relationship under the photo. “You guys are the frickin cutest!” one person wrote. “I’m so glad you both found each other!!”

“When you first got together I was all like ‘really?’ but now it’s hard to imagine you apart,” wrote another, referring to odd-couple match of country star Shelton and glamorous pop star Stefani. “Happy Thanksgiving Gwen and Blake and your family!” someone else commented. “I’m thankful for both, you bring so much happiness and love to me and the world.”

Stefani And Shelton’s Adorable Compliments

Gwen Stefani also showed her gratitude for Blake Shelton in a recent speech at this year’s New York Women in Communications’ Matrix Ball. Shelton gave a speech about his wife before she came onstage, saying he was “extra proud” of her.

Stefani echoed his comments, calling her husband “my favorite award ever.” She went on to joke, “Wow, this is surreal—weird, Blake talking about me like that. Thank you so much, you’re such a babe, and you’re so awesome.”

It looks like Shelton is also pretty thankful for Stefani. During a recent interview, the country star said, “I wish everybody could have a chance to meet and talk to Gwen Stefani at some point in their life because you’ll just be a better person for it, is the only way I know to say it. She’s just a magical person to be around. She really is one of a kind.” Stefani and Shelton might seem like a strange coupling at first, but it’s clear that they’re still as in love as ever!

