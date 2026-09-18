Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Suffer Heartbreaking Loss

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s revealed that their beloved dog named Betty passed away.

Videos by Suggest

Stefani shared the sad news Saturday, Sept. 5, revealing that Betty had passed at the age of 18.

The singer, 56, posted a video filled with memories of the dog, including moments with Shelton, 50, and Stefani’s three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

The montage was set to Stefani and Shelton’s 2015 duet “Nobody But You,” and Betty appeared throughout the couple’s life together. She was even featured in the song’s music video and made appearances alongside her famous owners.

“It’s with the heaviest hearts that we share our sweet Betty has gone to heaven 💔🕊️🐾,” Stefani wrote.

The singer later reflected on just how much Betty meant to the family.

“She made us all smile for 18 years … we’re going to miss her forever. Thank you Betty for all the love and joy you brought into our lives,” Stefani added.

Fans expressed their sympathy for the couple’s loss in the comments of the post.

Betty also spent time at Shelton’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, where the country singer has built a life away from the spotlight. The couple have many animals at the ranch. Back in September 2024, the two adopted an adorable kitten that they named Corn Shelton. They shared a video with clips and photos of their new pet.

The loss comes more than a decade after Stefani and Shelton first crossed paths on The Voice. The pair met while working as coaches on the NBC singing competition in 2014 and eventually began dating. They married in July 2021.

But Betty’s connection to Shelton predates his relationship with Stefani. Shelton discussed the dog during a 2020 interview with CMT, explaining that Betty was originally his pet before she became part of their shared family.

By then, however, Betty had apparently developed a particularly strong attachment to Stefani.

“She gets jealous,” Shelton joked of Betty’s personality. “She’s Gwen’s dog now, and so that’s where the jealousy comes in.”

Stefani had a different way of looking at the family dynamic.

“She loves both of her parents very much,” the No Doubt singer chimed in at the time.