Gwen Stefani Reveals Why She Isn’t Spending New Year’s Eve With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton won’t be ringing in the new year together next weekend. Instead, they’ll be performing gigs on opposite ends of the country.

Stefani shared her and Shelton’s holiday plans while chatting with Access Hollywood last week. Shelton will be performing for the CBS special New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. Stefani originally planned on being by his side at the event so she could give him a midnight kiss—but then Sin City came calling.

“I was going to be at his show and then Vegas called and wanted me to be in Vegas,” she said. “Last year I did Vegas, and I was kind of like, ‘Remind me never to do Vegas again’ because you sometimes just want to have your own, not be the host.”

Gwen Stefani is ‘Really Looking Forward’ to Repeating her New Year’s Eve Las Vegas Shows

Gwen Stefani was referring to her Dec. 30 and 31 shows at the Venetian Resort last year. While she said “never again” at the time, she decided she might as well since Blake Shelton would be busy, too.

“If you’re going to be working, then I’m going to be working.,” she recalled saying. “I’m just going to fly in and out, it’s going to be awesome. I’m really looking forward to it”

While the couple won’t be watching the ball drop together, they do make it a priority to spend plenty of quality time together throughout the year.

Gwen Stefani and her country-cropping husband met on the set of The Voice. They revealed their romance in 2016 and said “I do” in 2021. When one of them hits the road for a tour or show, the other goes along whenever possible. They also opt to spend the majority of their free time together at their Oklahoma Ranch with Stefani’s three kids; Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9.