gwen-stefani-admits-regrets-over-leaving-children-to-pursue-no-doubt-career

Gwen Stefani apparently regrets leaving her children to pursue her career with No Doubt.

In her Spring/Summer 2024 cover story with Nylon, Gwen admitted to prioritizing her band over her kids. Any time spent writing music with the band was time spent away from her family.

“And if I didn’t come home with a song, I’d be like, ‘Oh my God, I’m such a loser — I didn’t have dinner with my family, and I didn’t write a song,” she admitted. “I wasted an entire day of my life trying to be in No Doubt again.'”

Looking back, Gwen wonders why she was trying so hard to please everyone around her — especially her bandmates.

“Because really, I should have just been with my family,” she said. “But we did it, and there are some good songs.”

According to her cover story with Nylon, “On the eve of No Doubt’s highly anticipated Coachella reunion this month, Stefani is at an artistic crossroads.” She’s still trying to find her place in the pop industry.

“I got kind of lost,” Stefani admitted. “I got lost with not really having a band, not really having the people at the label that used to be my family, because so much time has passed.”

However, she explained, “Things change when you have two babies. I had no ideas. I had so much insecurity. I felt like — help!”

After her first child’s birth, she already felt “dead.” When she found out she was pregnant with her second child, she knew her bandmates would feel disappointed.

“I don’t think they would say that,” she added. “No one’s going to be mad you’re having a baby. But while I was busy, they were kind of waiting.”

Still, she decided to return to the band, she was continuously trying to please them when she “should have just been with my family,” she said.

Now, years later, as she reflects on her decisions, she says she and her bandmates “have a lot of water under the bridge.”