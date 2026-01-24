Guy Hovis, Iconic Singer On ‘The Lawrence Welk Show,’ Has Died Aged 84

Guy Hovis, the American singer best known for his performances on The Lawrence Welk Show, has died at the age of 84.

His death was confirmed by his former wife and long-time musical partner, Ralna English, who shared the news on Facebook. Hovis passed away on January 22, after spending several weeks in hospital. He died “peacefully,” according to English, though no official cause of death has been disclosed.

“As it has for me, this will come as a shock to many of you. Guy has been in the hospital for several weeks. I spoke briefly with him on Monday and was deeply concerned. He took a turn for the worse and it hurts me to tell you , but he died peacefully last night,” she said.

“Needless to say, at this time we are all devastated and simply trying to cope with this tragic news. Thank you for your prayers for Julie and Sis and Guys entire family.”

Hovis first rose to national prominence in the late 1960s. Born in Tupelo, Mississippi, in 1941, he began singing in church as a child. After studying at the University of Mississippi and serving in the U.S. Army, he pursued a career in music and entertainment. His talent soon caught the attention of television producers, leading to his breakthrough role on The Lawrence Welk Show.

Guy Hovis And Former Wife Debuted Together On A Christmas Special

In 1969, Hovis and English made their debut together on a Christmas special of the popular variety program. Their chemistry as a duet was immediate, and they became one of the show’s most popular acts. The pair appeared regularly on The Lawrence Welk Show throughout the 1970s and into the early 1980s, winning the hearts of audiences with their harmonious performances and warm stage presence.

Although Hovis and English divorced in 1984, their professional collaboration continued for many years. They remained close friends and frequently performed together in concerts and special events. Beyond his television career, Hovis recorded numerous albums and maintained a loyal fan base across the United States.

Outside of music, Hovis also served in public service, including a period working with U.S. Senator Trent Lott. One of his most memorable solo performances came in 2005, when he sang “Let the Eagle Soar” at President George W. Bush’s second inauguration.