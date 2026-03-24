Guitar Great Dies After Reported Stroke: RIP to Wayne Perkins

Wayne Perkins, the celebrated American guitarist whose work helped shape Southern rock and international music, has died at the age of 74 following a reported stroke.

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Perkins died on March 16, 2026, in Birmingham, Alabama, after suffering a stroke on March 1 from which he never fully recovered, according to his brother, Dale Perkins. A family message shared on social media confirmed that relatives were with him in his final moments.

“Our sisters and family members were there with him. We appreciate all the kind thoughts and memories. He was one of a kind and we loved him very much, and thank you all,” his brother wrote.

Born David Wayne Perkins in Birmingham in 1951, he taught himself guitar as a child and began performing professionally in his teens. He quickly established himself in the famed Muscle Shoals music scene. His distinctive style and versatility made him a sought-after session musician.

Wayne Perkins Worked With Some Of The Best

Perkins built a remarkable career collaborating with some of the biggest names in music. He contributed guitar work to recordings by the Rolling Stones, Bob Marley, and Joni Mitchell, among many others. His work on Bob Marley and the Wailers’ 1973 album Catch a Fire and the Rolling Stones’ Black and Blue sessions cemented his reputation as a guitarist of exceptional range and feel.

Known for his expressive slide guitar technique, Perkins drew inspiration from fellow Southern musicians and developed a sound that blended rock, blues, and soul influences. He also played on early recordings linked to Lynyrd Skynyrd and contributed to film soundtracks, further expanding his musical reach.

Health challenges later slowed his career. He was diagnosed with multiple brain tumors in the mid-2000s. This eventually forced him into retirement, though he remained a revered figure among fans and peers.

Tributes have begun to pour in from across the music world, with many remembering Perkins as a unique talent whose contributions reached far beyond the spotlight. His death marks the loss of a guitarist whose influence quietly shaped decades of popular music.