Grimes Refers to Ex Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform X As ‘Poison’

Following a weeks-long break from social media, Grimes slammed ex Elon Musk’s platform X as being “poison.”

Videos by Suggest

In a post on X, Grimes spoke out against Elon Musk’s platform and social media in general. “Ok, I’ve basically been entirely off social media,” they shared. “And returning here, it is overwhelmingly, abundantly, and profoundly clear that this place – and all of these places – are a poison.”

They further called social media “a prison of utterly short form deep deep-sounding nonsense attached to no one that ur brain will discard imaging its learning. A s—y pale simulacra of a life.”

Ok I've basically been entirely off social media and returning here it is overrwhelmingly abundantly and profoundly clear that this place – and all of these places – are a poison – a prison of utterly short form deep sounding nonsense attached to no one that ur brain will discard… — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) July 7, 2025

This isn’t the first time that Grimes has been critical of social media. Back in April they wrote, “I think it’s very unhealthy to be on social media, it feels like a ghost town of depression, bitterness, and pictures of beautiful women doing sext [sic] things. I feel like this is a massive moral failure of all the apps. And it’s causing great harm to society.”

When a follower described social media as a “battlefield,” Grimes disagreed. “Not rly,” they wrote. “Everyone’s fighting over fake problems while they don’t notice existential ones. When in reality they won’t even solve those issues they might pass some legislation that will solve it that might be overturned later but most of them don’t even look into politics, don’t even know how they work, and r angry someone things differently from them which will always happen.”

“If it’s a battlefield, it’s in one’s mind against oneself, I feel,” they added.

Grimes and Elon Musk were together from 2019 to 2023. The exes share three children.

Grimes Previously Stated They Were Grateful to ‘Overcome’ Their ADHD/Autism Symptoms Before The Rise Of Social Media

In March, Grimes spoke out about being diagnosed with ADHD and autism, noting they were grateful to “overcome” their symptoms before the rise of social media.

“I think the nature of this uninformed social media mental health subculture is rly a big concern,” they wrote on X. “Some of great ofc but a lot of these seem like explicitly anti civilization and geared towards making people worse.”

Speaking about their ADHD symptoms, Grimes wrote, “My adhd symptoms were infinitely worse when I wasn’t an avid reader. An adhd account trying to pathologize one of the best things a child can do to help with adhd (and also become an auto didact and knowledgeable person etc etc) is so dark…. I can’t even begin.”

Along with being diagnosed with ADHD and autism, Grimes said they assumed they were probably dyslexic. They noted its because they can’t spell at all without spellcheck.