Grimes Says She ‘Tried Begging’ Ex Elon Musk to Keep Their Children Private

Getting real about the co-parenting struggles she is facing, Grimes made it clear that she has been trying to keep her children out of the spotlight, despite their father Elon Musk refusing to respect her wishes.

On Friday, Mar. 14, Grimes took to X (formerly Twitter) to debunk a post claiming to be from her. The post has been around since 2022. When asked how she protects her children from situations like this, Grimes said she has no control of the internet.

“I have tried begging the public and my kids’ dad to keep them offline,” she said. “And I’ve tried legal recourse.”

She then said, “The state of my children’s lives being public is of grave concern to me, and I think about how to solve this every day. It’s insane to me that there’s no way to deal with this.”

Grimes then said she hoped there was some law allowing parents to veto small children from public life.

“I don’t even trust the law to help me now if I tried to involve it,” she added. “We are in the Wild West of information content and the dismantling of privacy, and it’s very concerning.”

Grimes (whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher) shares sons X Æ A-Xii, 4, and Techno Mechanicus, 2, as well as daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, with ex-boyfriend Elon Musk.

Grimes Has Been Constantly Struggling With Co-Parenting Woes

X Æ A-Xii (who goes by X) has been out and public with Musk numerous times over the past few months. Last month, X appeared alongside his billionaire father and President Donald Trump at the White House. Grimes wasn’t happy about the Oval Office visit.

“He should not be in public like this,” she wrote. “I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I’m glad he was polite. Sigh.”

Grimes also slammed Elon Musk in January 2025 for him “parading” X around.

“I have made it clear I do not approve of that in every conceivable way I know how,” she stated. I am desperate to solve it. It is a personal tragedy to me. But currently, I don’t know how to do that.”

The DJ also stated last year that her ex was “unrecognizable.” She also revealed that she spent “a year locked in battle” with the billionaire over the custody of the children.