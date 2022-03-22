‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Writer Under Fire, Suspended Indefinitely

Grey’s Anatomy has been toeing the line between medicine and melodrama for nearly two decades, but a new scandal could rock viewers’ trust in the long-running drama. One of the show’s writers has been placed on administrative leave amid an HR investigation from Disney. Let’s check it out.

Her History On The Show

Elisabeth Finch came to Grey’s Anatomy after years of writing science fiction. Following her success writing for True Blood, she climbed the ranks at The Vampire Diaries to become an executive story editor. FInch parlayed that success over to Grey’s Anatomy, where she’s become a fairly prominent voice behind the scenes.

Joining the series in season 11 as a co-producer, Finch wrote 13 episodes over the last six years. She also attained the title of consulting producer. All things considered, she’s presided over 170 episodes. That number may be as high as it gets, though.

Telling Tall Tales?

Per the Hollywood Reporter, Finch is on administrative leave while human resources determine if she lied about her past. Details about her cancer diagnosis and abortion during chemotherapy are coming under suspicion. She’s penned essays about her struggles and used those stories in episodes of Grey’s Anatomy.

Shondaland, the production company behind the show, said in a statement “only Elisabeth can speak to her personal story.” Reportedly, this drama started when Finch abruptly exited a writer’s meeting citing a family emergency. Co-workers phoned Finch’s wife, Jennifer Beyer, to see what was going on. They discover the story FInch had been telling did not match her own but matched Beyer’s.

Now Beyer and Finch are getting divorced, and Finch may be out of a job. A lawyer for Finch issued the following statement: “Ms. Finch will not disclose her private health matters. Likewise, she will not speak about her pending divorce from her estranged wife, Jennifer Beyer, or comment on any statements that Ms. Beyer may have made to third parties about Ms. Finch.” This is a pretty customary statement.

An industry colleague of Finch explained why this was such a betrayal. “you believe this poor woman was going through this awful thing and you want to support her.” People no longer know what to believe and feel they’ve been duped.

Something’s Odd

Some folks on social media aren’t buying this story. Finch has been using medical history in her writing for years. If she was really passing her wife’s medical history off as her own, surely her wife would find out about it at some point, some have argued.

Obviously, a lot of real pain is going on here. We may never know the extent, if any, to which FInch embellished her history. Only time will tell what happens.

More News From Suggest

Is Sandra Oh Married? What We Know About Her Notoriously Private Love Life

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Accuse Champion Of ‘Being Drunk’

Drew Carey Reflects On Fiancee’s Murder As Second Anniversary Of Her Death Falls On Valentine’s Day