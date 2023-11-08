‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Patrick Dempsey Named World’s Sexiest Man Alive 2023

The announcement was made on the most recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

57-year-old Patrick Dempsey has officially been named People‘s Sexiest Man Alive 2023.

CARTER SMITH

On Tuesday, a fun mini game featured Dempsey taking questions from the audience to help them guess his identity.

The initial round of questions eliminated Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet, and Travis Kelce from consideration. Subsequently, it was disclosed that Dempsey is a married actor over the age of 50.

Kimmel’s clue about the yet-to-be-revealed “sexiest man alive” hinted that he was the “star of one of the most beloved television series ever.” This shifted the audience in the right direction moments before a final hint said that “he portrayed a doctor on screen,” confirming their guesses.

“Are you Dr. McDreamy?” an audience member asked.

“Yes,” replied Dempsey.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the doctor is in the house,” Kimmel announced. “Patrick Dempsey is the Sexiest Man Alive!”

People

During the segment, Dempsey joked about how his family was in denial about the news which result in playful laughter as they repeatedly asked, “No, seriously, who is it?”

Kimmel and the Grey’s Anatomy star discussed Dempsey’s passion for racing cars and his motivation to open the Dempsey Center, a holistic care facility for individuals affected by cancer.

Dempsey also mentioned his twin boys, who are currently learning to drive, and his upcoming movie Ferrari, set to release on Christmas Day.

“It’s my favorite movie I’ve ever been a part of,” the Lucky Seven actor shared. “I think it’s absolutely beautiful. There’s a lot of humanity it in. The dynamic, the human dynamic with [Enzo] Ferrari and his relationships with his wife, his lover and the racing community, and his journey to kind of realize his dream at all costs.”

The People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue hits stands on Friday.

In another recent story, Dempsey made an emotional post on Instagram after a horrific mass shooting took place in his hometown in Maine. The actor is deeply involved with the community given that the Dempsey Center’s is located there. He revealed that the incident left him “shocked and deeply saddened.” He ended up closing his organization for a few days for everyone safety after the shooter led the police on a manhunt before he was found dead. Fans respected his kind words during that definitely comforted those affected at the time.

Now, with more positive news, this new title can make anyone smile. We think that Patrick Dempsey is more than deserving.