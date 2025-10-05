‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Alum Eric Dane Opens up About Being Hospitalized During Emmys 2025

Weeks after he was forced to miss the Emmys 2025, Eric Dane opens up about his noticeable absence from the award show.

While speaking to the Washington Post, the Grey’s Anatomy alum stated he was hospitalized with ALS during this year’s Emmys. He was initially scheduled to appear alongside his former co-star Jesse Williams to mark the hit medical show’s 20th anniversary.

“ALS is a nasty disease,” he pointed out. “So I was in the hospital during the Emmys getting stitches put in my hand. I missed an opportunity I was really looking forward to. It would have been great to see Jesse and get reunited with some of my peers, and to be able to present in front of my colleagues, I thought, would have been a special moment.”

Eric Dane admitted to being “really upset” about missing the Emmys 2025. “But you know, there was nothing I could do about it.”

Dan Tate Jr., who was sitting next to Dane during the interview, interjected. “You should make special note that he came to D.C. two days later.”

Tate, a fellow ALS patient, accompanied Dane to Capitol Hill to show support for the ACT for ALS bill. Tate met with representatives and senators from both sides of the aisle. He vowed to the legislators he was going to “fight to the last breath on this one.”

Eric Dane Hopes His Experience Will Encourage Others With ALS

Continuing to speak about his condition while battling ALS, Eric Dane said he hopes his experience with the disease will encourage others.

“I have been an open book about certain things in my life,” he said. “This is something I felt compelled to share with people. I don’t really have a dog in the fight, per se, when it comes to worrying about what people are going [to] think about me. This is more of a ‘How can I help? How can I be of more service?'”

He further shared, “Not to be overly morbid, but you know, if I’m going out, I’m gonna go out helping somebody.”

Eric Dane announced his ALS diagnosis this past spring.